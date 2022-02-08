'Bored' Courtney Cox on The Graham Norton Show Could be the Newest Meme on the Block

The Graham Norton Show is one of the most loved comedy shows. Celebrities don’t just answer some saucy questions or controversies, but also share hilarious anecdotes. However, Norton’s witty punches are the soul of the hit comedy show. On February 4, the host was joined by Courtney Cox but many viewers thought that the actor wasn’t really interested. Courtney was accompanied by guests Taron Egerton, Minnie Driver, Uma Thurman, and Ariana DeBose. The 57-year-old arrived on the show to promote her new comedy-horror series Shining Vale and judging by the reaction on social media, people think that the actor was bored and “wanted to be somewhere else.”

Courtney Cox doesn't come across well in interviews. Always looks bored talking about Friends 🤦🏻‍♀️🙄 #GrahamNortonShow— 𝐄𝐌𝐌𝐀 | 𝟏𝟏:𝟏𝟏💫✨💭 (@Emma1111xo) February 4, 2022

Guy who gets pop culture stuff exclusively from Snapchat: I cannot believe Courtney Cox was bored on the Graham Norton Show.— Jack power (@Johnpowerlol) February 7, 2022

“Either Courtney Cox didn’t enjoy herself, or it’s just really hard to tell,” a user wrote on Twitter.

Either Courtney Cox didn’t enjoy herself, or it’s just really hard to tell 🤷‍♀️ #GrahamNortonShow— Sue Simmonds 🌹 (@sue_simmonds) February 5, 2022

Anyone else think Courtney Cox looks really fed up? #GrahamNortonShow— Andy Bigh Hargreaves (@therealbig_h) February 4, 2022

Or really uncomfortable, very odd, in every way. Very sad to see— Kim Allen (@kimberleyallen) February 4, 2022

There were countering voices too. “I don’t get the criticism of Courtney Cox after her appearance on Graham Norton last night… she was good value, talked about Friends and engaged with the other guests," wrote a Twitter user.

I don't get the criticism of Courtney Cox after her appearance on Graham Norton last night… she was good value, talked about Friends and engaged with the other guests— Ed Gleave (@EdHotTV) February 5, 2022

The thrill of being asked questions about a show you made decades ago has now become really boring, monotonous and worn off for the actor. Whether or not she was bored on Norton’s show is a matter of opinion, but she clearly had a great time on The John Bishop Show, which aired on the night of February 6.

Shining Vale comes out next month and Cox will be seen taking on the role of novelist Pat Phelps. According to the synopsis of the show, “Shining Vale is a horror-comedy about a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a small town into a house wherein terrible atrocities have taken place.”

As far as popular sitcom FRIENDS is concerned, it continues to cherish people across the globe. Last year, during the reunion, which was titled The One Where They Get Back Together, the main star cast of the show – Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc got together and revisited the memories they made together.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.