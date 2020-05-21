Bored of Eating Veg Food, Covid-19 Patients in Tamil Nadu Order Biriyani from Hospital

Bored of eating vegetarian hospital-cooked food for days, four COVID-19 patients quarantining in a Tamil Nadu hospital decided to take things into their own hands and order biriyani.

The four asymptomatic patients were quarantining in Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital when they hatched the plan to secretly order biriyani and chicken tandoori.

While the address of a COVID-19 ward might have been suspicious, the meal was prepared and a delivery person was assigned. The unsuspecting driver had almost managed to deliver the order to the biriyani-craving quarantiners before he was stopped by security personnel outside the COVID-19 ward in the hospital, Times of India reported.

When the delivery person told him that he was there to deliver biriyani and chicken, the guards instantly alerted the Dean of the hospital as well as other doctors. Upon questioning, the delivery person claimed that he was unaware that he was about to enter a COVID-19 ward as he was just following the map on his app to reach the order destination.

According to doctors, COVID-19 patients were only being given vegetarian meals as it was considered a healthier option during the treatment.

As for the four biriyani lovers, the ait for non-vegetarian food continued.