Boris Johnson Becomes the Target of Stephen Fry's Barb at Queen's Platinum Jubilee Fest

The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of Queen Elizabeth II have seen a series programmes which eminent personalities like British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and TV actor Stephen Fry attended. The former became a subject of ridicule on the internet after the latter praised the Queen for ‘tolerating’ Prime Ministers. After comedian Lee Mack, Fry took to the stage in Buckingham Palace and took a dig at the British PM. He said: “How many local sewage works has our Majesty opened with a bright smile? How many plaques unveiled? How many trees planted, ribbons cut, ships launched? How many prime ministers tolerated – for that alone, no admiration is high enough.”

The barb made Stephen Fry trend on Twitter for some time, with netizens pointing out that Lee Mack too had not spared the PM.

“Boris Johnson has become a national laughing stock. Booed heartily by royalists, and openly mocked at the Queen’s jubilee concert by Lee Mack and Stephen Fry. Time’s up for the Tories.”

Boris Johnson has become a national laughing stock. Booed heartily by royalists, and openly mocked at the Queen's jubilee concert by Lee Mack and Stephen Fry. Time's up for the Tories. — Sam Lyon (@SamLoinsLyon) June 4, 2022

“Stephen Fry just said ‘How many Prime Ministers tolerated?’ in front of Boris Johnson. Like a matter of feet in front of him. Absolute savage.”

Stephen Fry just said ‘How many Prime Ministers tolerated?’ in front of Boris Johnson. Like a matter of feet in front of him. Absolute savage. — Simon Harris – #LovelyBitOfSquirrel (@simonharris_mbd) June 4, 2022

“‘How many Prime ministers tolerated’? By the Queen… Stephen Fry nails Boris Johnson and the crowd cheer. ”

‘How many Prime ministers tolerated’? By the Queen… Stephen Fry nails Boris Johnson and the crowd cheer. #GTTO #FBPE — Livy. (@ianlivy1) June 4, 2022

“How many Prime Ministers has she tolerated?” Hat tip to Stephen Fry, following on from Lee Mack.”

"How many Prime Ministers has she tolerated?"

Hat tip to Stephen Fry, following on from Lee Mack 👏👏👏#PlatinumPartyatthePalace #LeeMack #StephenFry #Partygate — Peter Merre #topicalcomedian Let's Catch Up (@topicalcomedian) June 4, 2022

The Chairman Of the 1922 Committee of the Conservative Party of the UK Graham Brady on Monday announced that there will be a vote of no confidence in UK prime minister Boris Johnson on Monday evening. “The threshold of 15% of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded. In accordance with the rules, a ballot will be held between 1800 and 2000 TODAY MONDAY 6″ JUNE — details to be confirmed. The votes will be counted immediately afterwards. An announcement will be made at a time to be advised. Arrangements for the announcement will be released later today,” a press release said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.