Boris Johnson Confused Farmers' Protests With India-Pak Dispute, Internet Asks 'Do You Live in Space?'

"We have serious concerns about what is happening between India and Pakistan," said UK PM Boris Johnson, about the ongoing farmers' protests in India.

Sounds confusing? Well, everyone is.

The farmers' protests entered the 15th day on Thursday. Thousands of farmers have been demonstrating since late last month over reforms enacted in September that loosened rules around the sale, pricing and storage of farm produce that had protected farmers from an unfettered free market for decades.

The protests have been described as one of the largest in human history by international media publications who have extensively covered it. Moreover, foreign leaders like Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have also spoken up about it, extending their support to the farmers and upholding their right to protest peacefully.

Thus, it came as a bit of surprise when Prime Minister Boris Johnson seemed confused about the protests and thought it was an issue between India and Pakistan.

British Sikh Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, who has been leading a drive to keep the protests by the Indian farmers against the government's agricultural reforms in the news in Britain, repeated one of his previous Twitter statements on the issue in the House of Commons during the weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) session.

“Many constituents, especially those emanating from Punjab and other parts of India, and I were horrified to see footage of water cannons, teargas and brute force being used against peacefully protesting farmers. However, it was heart-warming to see those very farmers feeding those forces who had been ordered to beat or suppress them. What indomitable spirit and it takes a special kind of people to do that,” the opposition lawmaker said.

“So, will the Prime Minister (Johnson) convey to the Indian Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) our heartfelt anxieties, our hopes for a speedy resolution to the current deadlock and does he agree that everyone has a fundamental right to peaceful protest,” he questioned Johnson.

A confused Boris Johnson reiterated the UK government's stance that any dispute between India and Pakistan was for the two countries to settle bilaterally.

Johnson, in his brief response, went on to address a completely unrelated matter instead. "Our view is that of course we have serious concerns about what is happening between India and Pakistan but these are pre-eminently matters for those two governments to settle and I know that he appreciates that point," said Johnson.

Dhesi, who looked visibly perplexed, was quick to take to social media once again as he posted the exchange on Twitter, adding: “But it might help if our PM actually knew what he was talking about!”

Many were horrified to see water cannon, tear gas and brute force being used against farmers peacefully protesting in India about #FarmersBill2020.Everyone has the fundamental right to protest peacefully.But it might help if our PM actually knew what he was talking about! pic.twitter.com/EvqGHMhW0Y — Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi MP (@TanDhesi) December 9, 2020

"Absolutely clueless! So disappointed with his response," Dhesi said in another tweet.

The world is watching, issue is a huge one with hundreds of thousands protesting globally (including in London, reported on by BBC) and the usual Boris Johnson bluff and bluster heaps further embarrassment onto our nation. Absolutely clueless! So disappointed with his response. — Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi MP (@TanDhesi) December 9, 2020

This is how Twitter reacted to it:

Hoping that the Politics mock exams tomorrow are more focused on the question than Johnson was https://t.co/RMHfP6Kjs3 — Mr. Singh (@Chindiazindabad) December 9, 2020

this is acc shameful i can’t believe this is the ‘support’ we get https://t.co/CeaB3ZkgOO — Jaz (@jazaa08) December 9, 2020

What an useless response, i think you are living on space‍♀️ @BorisJohnson dur fitte muh tere https://t.co/tLivQFA4YE — Lovepreet Kaur (@LovepreetK1984) December 9, 2020

What have I just watched ‍♀️Farmers in India have been protesting against exploitative new laws that threaten to leave families and entire communities without the means to live.The Prime Minister hasn't even bothered to read the headlines. https://t.co/YKLpmnZUNE — Nadia Whittome MP (@NadiaWhittomeMP) December 9, 2020

I cba w boris. Mans talkin bout protests in india for sikh farmers and boris j says pakistan randomly. #FarmerBill2020 https://t.co/Y3i2RW3bds — Singhs United (@navusingh21) December 9, 2020

The UK government has so far refused to be drawn into the ongoing protests in India, with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) saying the matter of handling protests was an internal one.”

The police handling of protests is a matter for the government of India, an FCDO spokesperson said last week, following a letter initiated by Dhesi and signed by 35 other UK MPs over the issue.

