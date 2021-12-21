After British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s picture enjoying wine and cheese with his wife and staff during UK’s first lockdown in May 2020 was published by The Guardian, social media is rife with anger mounting against the leader. Johnson’s spokesperson said that the No 10 staff were having a work meeting in the garden, The Guardian reported. Johnson is seen with his wife Carrie, who seems to be holding their baby, and two others at his table with bottles of wine and a cheeseboard. The picture shows that social distancing was not followed by more than a dozen people gathered at the Downing Street terrace and garden. Four people are seated at the next table and a bigger group is seen on the lawn. During the May 2020 lockdown, schools, pubs and restaurants were shut with citizens allowed to meet only one person outdoors, and physical work meetings could take place only in “absolutely necessary” circumstances, that too by maintaining a distance of 2 metres.

“Those were people at work talking about work," The Guardian quoted Johnson speaking to media when questioned about the photograph.

Netizens reacted sharply to the latest leaked picture of the Prime Minister enjoying while netizens were forced to stay indoors.

In May 2020 I cycled through Hyde Park and police in a big armoured truck were shouting “GO HOME” through a megaphone at someone sitting on a bench. https://t.co/PcO8R833Ja— Justin Myers (@theguyliner) December 19, 2021

Daughter just sent me this. Not sure who is responsible, but well done. pic.twitter.com/QT6HE2VmDo— Prof Colin TALBOT (@colinrtalbot) December 20, 2021

Apparently there will be a Cabernet 🍷 meeting at 2pm— Kate Robbins (@KateRobbins) December 20, 2021

If they served cheese & wine at COBRA meetings, maybe the Prime Minister would turn up.— James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) December 20, 2021

Widespread chaos across UK as people arrive at work meetings armed with cheese, wine, 15 other people and a baby.— Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) December 20, 2021

Imagine that you couldn’t attend the funeral of someone you loved and then you see the Deputy Prime Minister defending Downing Street drinks because *they’d* had a gruelling day?!To those of you who don’t have to imagine I am truly sorry. The PM is a disgrace. — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) December 20, 2021

A parody Twitter account of Johnson added that he’ll “introduce step 2 restrictions” which include going to office when wine is available and no socialising without cheese.”

I will shortly be introducing Step 2 restrictions:-only go into the office if wine is available-no socialising without cheese-if you must go to work, take your wife and baby-hairdressers are open, but please comb your hair with a balloon instead#No10 #DowningStreetParties— Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) December 20, 2021

If drinks after work isn't socialising but classed as a work meeting then we all have a lot of overtime we need to be invoicing for.— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) December 20, 2021

Few users recalled the heart wrenching experience of attending loved ones’ funerals amid the pandemic lockdowns.

9 people at my dad’s funeral. No wake. I couldn’t even hug my crying sister.30 people at my grandad’s funeral. Had to sit 6ft apart wearing masks. I had to watch my mother-in-law’s funeral via a video link. Because we were following the rules set by the people who did this. pic.twitter.com/k1DFaDNYUA — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) December 20, 2021

While they enjoyed a friends 'n' family, cheese 'n' wine "meeting" for 18 people, I was making room on the mantel for my husband's ashes. He was lost to #covid. We had a 20-minute funeral with 8 in attendance. I sat alone, as no one could hug or comfort me. #OneRuleForThem pic.twitter.com/svdljSOwvl— Lorelei King💛 (@LoreleiKing) December 20, 2021

BREAKING: Downing Street press conference at 5pm. Johnson expected to announce new restrictions, including the return of rule of 19 outdoors, but only with cheese and wine.Christmas work meetings to go ahead as planned. — Tom Peck (@tompeck) December 20, 2021

Ironically, on the day the picture in question was clicked, then health secretary Matt Hancock had told the public to follow the lockdown rules and stay away from socialising. The Prime Minister has been facing a volley of criticism for consistent allegations of his office violating Covid-19 restrictions after a video surfaced of his staff joking about a party at Downing Street when such events were banned.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.