Boris Johnson Jokes About 'Feeding Humans to Animals' at Kids' Climate Press Conference

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has raised eyebrows with a questionable joke made at a press conference with children on Monday. Johnson was addressing the event for children aged 8 to 12, where climate change was the subject of discussion, when the joke in question was made. Bloomberg Quint reported that Johnson was co-hosting the conference with Tanya Steele, chief executive of conservation organisation WWF UK. After Steele spoke on the need to bring nature back in context of climate change, stating that 97 per cent of mammals are humans and domestic animals while only 3 per cent are wild animals, Johnson joked: “We could feed some of the human beings to the animals as well". In his defence, it did garner giggles from the children. A Mirror report said that Steele, in response, joked about holding a vote to see if there would be any candidates for the same. She continued to add that our responsibilities should certainly be taken seriously.

The event, which comes ahead of the COP26 climate summit, was broadcast on YouTube. As per a report by Mirror, the Prime Minister also stated during the event that he was apprehensive about whether or not the COP26 gathering would convince all 197 nations to keep global warming in check, that is, less than 1.5C. Among other jokes made by Johnson was a comment about the need to stop cows from burping too much so that they emit less methane. Johnson’s spokesperson said later that most people took his comment about feeding people to animals the way it was intended: as a joke.

COP stands for Conference of Parties and it will be the 26th meeting of all the countries that are signatories to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which came into force in 1994. The last such summit, COP21, took place in Paris where virtually all the countries of the world committed to keeping global temperature rise to below 2 degrees above pre-industrial levels or, ideally, to below 1.5 degrees. Pre-industrial means before the Industrial Revolution, which led to the birth of factories and mechanisation, got underway in Britain in the mid-1700s.

