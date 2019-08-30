Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Boris Johnson's Move to Suspend UK Parliament has Reminded People of 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Margaret Atwood's 'The Handmaid's Tale' is set in a totalitarian regime that overthrows the democracy in the United States and implements strict controls at the cost of basic freedom and liberties of its subjects by controlling women's fertility.

News18.com

Updated:August 30, 2019, 1:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Boris Johnson's Move to Suspend UK Parliament has Reminded People of 'The Handmaid's Tale'
The prorogation of Parliament to hasten no-deal Brexit reminded many of the part in 'The Handmaid's Tale' when the the government decided to suspend the Constitution | Image credit: Reuters/Twitter
Loading...

When truth starts to reflect fictional novels about dystopic political systems, is it time to start worrying? People in the UK have decided to go the other way and use the work of fiction itself to critique PM Boris Johnson's recent decision to suspend Parliament for six weeks to achieve a swift, no-deal Brexit, as promised.

However, the move, which has caused a series of defections within the Conservatives, has evoked outrage from many quarters in the UK, including within party ranks.

The people of UK have responded by pointing out the similarity between the Johnson's move and The Handmaid's tale, written by Canadian author Margaret Atwood.

The 1985 classic which recently spawned an award-winning and ongoing television series, spoke about a totalitarian regime that overthrows the democracy in the United States and implements strict controls at the cost of basic freedom and liberties of its subjects by controlling fertility through subjugation of women.

While the situation in UK is not really the same, the prorogation of Parliament to hasten no-deal Brexit reminded many of the part in 'The Handmaid's Tale' when the the government decided to suspend the Constitution.

"That was when they suspended the Constitution. They said it would be temporary. There wasn't even any rioting in the streets.

People stayed home at night, watching television, looking for some direction. There wasn't even an enemy you could put your finger on,"

These lines were shared widely by netizens on social media as part of the outrage against Johnson's decision, which analysts fear may, in fact, ensure a speedy Brexit but in turn also affect important supplies such as medicine and food.

While UK many not quite have become the Republic of Gilead, these tweets can provide a sense of the fears and concerns of some at recent developments.

Opposition was left scrambling after the surprise announcement that came earlier in the week, and parties together came out with a joint statement to oppose the prorogation. The following was posted by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on Twitter:

Meanwhile, Johnson has maintained that the UK would leave the European Union by Oct 31, deal or no-deal.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram