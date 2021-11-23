Boris Johnson has outdone himself yet again in his history of gaffes. In a sort of hat-trick blunders, the British Prime Minister compared himself to the biblical figure Moses, pretended to be a speeding motor vehicle, and praised Peppa Pig while addressing the Confederation of British Industry (CBI). Johnson appeared to have lost sense of his speech and struggled to assemble the papers held in his hands while on the podium. The ‘rambling’ speech was criticised by industry leaders as lacking professionalism and seriousness. The Conservative PM uttered “blast it” and repeated “forgive me” thrice to the crowd while attempting to get his speech back on track. The speech was supposed to be a chance for Johnson to expand on his green industrial revolution plan for the UK, but the only announcement was about charging points for electric vehicles being made mandatory for all new buildings from 2022. Twitter launched an avalanche of memes and disapproval of Johnson’s ‘shambolic’ speech. Take a look at some reactions below:

Boris Johnson’s CBI speech was a total f***ing car crash, presumably an electric car that doesn’t go “bruuuhm”.15 secs of dead air as he lost his place, muttering “forgive me” - I wish I could bottle the panic he felt in that moment. Oh yeah, he also compared himself to MOSES. — Super Tanskiii (@supertanskiii) November 22, 2021

"Then after comparing himself to Moses and making brum brum noises he said Peppa Pig World was his kind of place."@BorisJohnson #PigMan🐷 @Conservatives pic.twitter.com/LB2CrDCn94— trevorw1953 (@trevorw1953) November 22, 2021

Johnson had compared his 10-point plan for the economy to the 10 commandments of Moses calling it a “new Decalogue that I produced exactly a year ago when I came down from Sinai” and “the new 10 commandments are ‘thou shalt develop industries like offshore wind, hydrogen, nuclear power and carbon capture.”

Moses parted the Red Sea, @BorisJohnson just stayed at a friend's villa there! Suspect the CBI would have learnt considerably more from Peppa Pig. https://t.co/s132MoQrE6— David Lammy (@DavidLammy) November 22, 2021

Removing page numbers from Boris Johnson’s CBI speech. pic.twitter.com/kZF8AnwnnM— Count Binface (@CountBinface) November 22, 2021

He also talked in length about his visit to the children’s amusement park Peppa Pig World to emphasise on the importance of private sector. “I loved it. Peppa Pig World is very much my kind of place. No Whitehall civil servant could conceivably have come up with Peppa."

Peppa Pig just heard Boris Johnson talking shit, but she's wise enough to know its a dead cat diversion from the Health and Social Care act #BorisJohnsonOut #JohnsonOut #ScrapTheBill #ToryShambles pic.twitter.com/wUhn0gCbJQ— Michelle (@shells_twits) November 22, 2021

According to The Guardian, a Downing Street transcription stated “arum arum aaaaaaaaag” as the noises made by Johnson during the most animated part of his speech while saying that electric vehicles move “off the lights faster than a Ferrari."

Given Peppa Pig's creators are on record saying they never offered the show to the BBC, you have to ask why Boris Johnson put that lie in his speech.— Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) November 22, 2021

BREAKING: Boris Johnson sets out his plan for business. pic.twitter.com/aZb672kBVw— Anneliese Dodds 💙 (@AnnelieseDodds) November 22, 2021

Although, after the speech, a journalist asked him if he was okay, Johnson replied with remarkable confidence that he thought it went very well. Johnson had recently raised eyebrows with a questionable joke on “feeding humans to animals” during a press conference with children on climate change.

