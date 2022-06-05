Boris Johnson Read a Verse on Humility at Queen's Function, Netizens Point out the 'Irony'

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, was among the known faces attending the Queen’s Thanksgiving Service on the occasion of the monarch’s platinum jubilee. Boris was given the task to read a verse from the New Testament based on integrity

The British Prime Minister, along with his wife, Carrie Johnson, arrived at the St Paul’s Cathedral. The event of the day proceeded on its course which included the prime minister’s passage reading from Philippians 2.

Boris read, “Do nothing from the selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility regard others better than yourselves. Let each of you look not to your own interests, but to the interest of others.

The Prime Minister, the Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP, reads from Philippians 2: 'Do nothing from selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility regard others as better than yourselves. Let each of you look not to your own interests, but to the interests of others.'#BoB80 pic.twitter.com/SGSzw1PyXx — Westminster Abbey (@wabbey) September 20, 2020

As soon as the words uttered by Boris reached outside, the public was quick to react to the moment and pull out the apparent irony.

One user wrote, “Please pass on our congratulations to whoever chose this reading for the PM. The irony has not escaped us.”

Please pass on our congratulations to whoever chose this reading for the PM😂

The irony has not escaped us. — @elisled2 #FBPE #HopeDiesLast (@elisled2) June 4, 2022

Another wrote, “May the Lord give Boris the strength he needs to carry out such a difficult job.”

May The Lord give Boris the strength he needs to carry out such difficult job. 🙏🙏 — Rosita Larkin (@rositalarkin) September 20, 2020

One user stated that the, “Hypocrisy is just too ironic to be a serious post.”

This surely has to be top trolling from @JustinWelby and @bishopSarahM the hypocrisy is just too ironic to be a serious post. — Socialist Opera Singer (@OperaSocialist) September 21, 2020

Another complimented the “wonderfully wicked sense of humour” of the one who decided to give Boris the passage.

Someone with a wonderfully wicked sense of humour decided that passage, Philippians 2, should be read by Johnson. 😏 — Isabel #FBPE #CorruptToriesOut💙#FBPA #JohnsonOut (@Catandq) September 20, 2020

Isn’t there something in the Bible about hypocrisy?” this user wrote.

Isn't there something in the Bible about hypocrisy…? 🤔 — Rachel ❤️🇺🇦🌻 Slava Ukraini (@rach0907) September 20, 2020

Here are some other reactions that were featured on Twitter.

Oh the irony of him reading that …… pic.twitter.com/HlzAnJVwJp — brewdog1950 (@brewdog1950) September 20, 2020

I think the fact that he didn't burst into flames is proof positive of the non-existence of god. — goldmartin (@goldmartin) September 20, 2020

I feel this was a poor choice for such an individual to read out. Was it a joke? — Carrie B 💙🇪🇺🇳🇿🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@cbtwittle) September 20, 2020

Did you get him to read that to take the Micky?

Top trolling. pic.twitter.com/hJHhA5zjRG — Rejoiner Now Tony Lockyear #FBPE #FBPR (@tony_lockyear) September 20, 2020

Boris had been under fire and received a lot of criticism for throwing parties during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Several photographs also surfaced which showed Boris enjoying a drink at a pub in Downing Street around November 2020 when the rest of the country was under stringent lockdown measures.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.