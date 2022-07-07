CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

Boris Johnson Resigns as UK Prime Minister But These Memes are Here to Stay

By: Buzz Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: July 07, 2022, 17:19 IST

Memes flooded Twitter as news of Boris Johnson leaving the post of UK PM hit the Internet. (File - Reuters)

Memes flooded Twitter as news of Boris Johnson leaving the post of UK PM hit the Internet. (File - Reuters)

Boris Johnson may not appreciate these memes.

Boris Johnson has finally decided to call it quits as the British Prime Minister after a string of resignations by government ministers who said that he was not fit to govern. Although Johnson is set to resign on Thursday, he will continue as the prime minister until a new person is elected to replace him.

The British PM narrowly survived a confidence vote last month, giving him 12 months of immunity from another one. But some lawmakers in his Conservative Party had been trying to change the party rules to shorten that immunity period.

As the news of Johnson walking away as the leader of the Conservative Party, 10 Downing Street, hit the Internet, the folks, armed with memes, decided to take shots at the expense of the departing PM.

Earlier, in a huge setback to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his two key cabinet ministers resigned on Tuesday. Finance minister Rishi Sunak announced his resignation, moments after Health Secretary Sajid Javid declared that he is stepping down.

Sharing his resignation letter to the PM on Twitter, Sajid Javid said he could “no longer continue in good conscience.”

