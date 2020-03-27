Boris Johnson’s Handwash Campaign Goes Viral After UK PM Tests Positive for Coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is in isolation.

This comes just a few days after Johnson launched a campaign on handwashing.

"I've taken a test. That has come out positive," Johnson said in a video statement broadcast on Twitter.

"I've developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus. That's to say - a temperature and a persistent cough." "So I am working from home. I'm self-isolating," he said. "Be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus."

Soon after the news came about his test results, social media pointed out that in the campaign video, Johnson said he was still shaking hands.

At a press conference held at Downing Street earlier this month, the UK Prime Minister said, "I am shaking hands. I was at a hospital the other night where I think there were coronavirus patients and I was shaking hands with everybody, you will be pleased to know, and I continue to shake hands."



Earlier this month, the UK Prime Minister had said that his strategy to tackle coronavirus focused mostly on one thing - herd immunity.

While the whole world was busy shutting down schools, colleges and other public places to contain the virus, the UK had one message - to stay calm under duress and to carry on with life as it is. The idea was to help people in Britain develop herd immunity.

For the unaware, when the body contracts a virus of any kind, it "remembers" the virus and that prevents the body from catching the disease again in the future. In what was then deemed as a controversial strategy, the government led by Johnson advised people above the age of seventy to stay indoors while everyone else was to continue to lead their lives as usual.

However, it was only when health experts said that such a strategy could claim the lives of more than 250,000 people did Johnson alter his strategy.

Johnson reversed his strategy only a few days ago when immunologists at London's Imperial College stated that if a situation similar to that of Italy arose in Britain, the country's health system would, in all probability, collapse. As news broke, social media was instantly abuzz with reactions.

