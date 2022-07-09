'(Bor)iss Baar': Fevicol Revives Old Creative to Roast Boris Johnson After Resignation

Besides their products, adhesive brand Fevicol is known for its wittiest advertisements that have entertained generations. Now, in its latest creative, Fevicol has taken dig at British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who stepped down from his post after losing support from majority of his party. The Prime Minister announced his resignation on July 7 after more than 50 members of Parliament quit his government within just 48 hours. Highlighting the political crisis in the country, Fevicol shared an old meme posted by it in 2020. “Fevicol hota toh suss-ex na hota aur parivaar atoot rehta,” the caption read. The old post had a photo that featured the royal crown of the British monarchy with a text reading “Dear Royal Family, Kohinoor nahi, Fevicol le jana chahiye tha.”

Grabbing the opportunity to take a swipe at Johnson’s resignation, Fevicol reshared the creative and wrote “(Bor)iss baar hum phirse kahenge…(we will say this again this time).”

Through the original post, the brand had poked fun at the instability in the British Royal Family when the Prince Harry and his wife, who were the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stepped down as senior royals of the family. Mocking them, the brand suggested that the British should have taken Fevicol from India instead of the Kohinoor diamond.

The brand reiterated their suggestion this time when Boris Johnson quit as the leader of the Conservative Party. His resignation came after he faced revolt from within his cabinet. Two senior minister from his party stepped down on Thursday which was then followed by a slew of resignations. While announcing that he was vacating the office outside the Downing Street, Johnson said “It is clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader of that party and therefore a new Prime Minister.” Johnson also expressed how sad he was while giving up the “best job in the world,” reported Business Standard.

