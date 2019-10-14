Born Without Eyes And Abandoned By Mom, This Baby Boy Is Looking For a Home for Adoption

The world surprises us in different ways, at different times. While we might feel to be aware of a lot of things, there are a few things that make us realize that our information is as little as a drop of water in the ocean. And one of these lesser-known things around the world includes a rare disorder known as SOX2 anophthalmia syndrome. Recently, a baby boy, named Little Alexander K, or Sasha, was born with SOX2 anophthalmia syndrome, a condition where he doesn’t have eyes.

While the boy is healthy and otherwise fine, he will never be able to see. The boy is abandoned by his mother and is currently looking for a caring home. The mother, raised in a Russian orphanage, decided to give up the child before his birth. Currently, he is being looked after by a nurse in the Siberian city of Tomsk.

The nurse said, “He is no different to other children, he plays and smiles just like any healthy baby. He loves playing and adores swimming. He is a very cheerful baby indeed.”

The Russian boy has two benign cysts on his forehead which soon will be removed. Tomsk doctor Tatiana Rudnikovich describes, “Sasha is going through all regular check-ups and tests like any other baby of his age.”

However, there are a few conditions that come along the adorable baby boy. Medics say there is a possibility that Sasha might not be able to see again. There is no information about Alexander’s father. The baby is up for adoption or foster care.

While the preference will be given to Russian parents, he could be given to foreign parents, if needed. However, there are restrictions to adoptions to the US. The baby will need a few operations every six months or so, to implant orbs.

There are only two other babies who are registered to be born with this condition. One of them is baby Archie Innes, born to Scottish parents Fiona and Steven Gould, who currently live in Sydney, Australia.

