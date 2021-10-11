Bosnian Man Makes Revolving House For Wife Who Likes Different Views

Seventy-two-year-old Vojin Kusic has crafted a house in Bosnia that can revolve or rotate on its axis. The man built this house at the request of his wife since she was fond of seeing different views from inside their home.

While you must have heard about people getting settled in a van to consistently change their location, this is the first time someone has built a revolving house. With this, the man has fulfilled the wish of his wife.

The house is built in the city of Sarbek, near Bosnia. The speciality of the house is that it can rotate on its axis. Vojin Cusick has made the house in such a way that when its direction is changed, one can view the fields of maize, forests and rivers all from inside the house.

The man has built the house after six years of hard work. Speaking to news agency Reuters, he said that he used to see his wife changing the setting of the house all the time and that he was fed up with her complaints regarding the same.

Citing such a situation, one day he decided that he would make such a house for her that could be shifted according to her wish.

Cusick further informed that he drew inspiration from the Serbian American inventors Nikola Tesla and Mihajlo Pupin, who used to make their things. He claims that this is not an invention, but it does require knowledge and will. Since he also had time with knowledge, he did this miracle in 6 years.

