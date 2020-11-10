News18 Logo

'Boss is Here': Mohanlal's Surprise Visit at IPL 2020 Finals Between MI Vs DC Has Thrilled Fans

Image tweeted by @VishalKrishnam3.

Superstar Mohanlal was spotted during the IPL 2020 Finals between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

Buzz Staff

IPL 2020 has reached its final stage everyone had waited for since September. Defending champions Mumbai Indians are taking on the Delhi Capitals in the highly-awaited contest where the latter franchise has broken their unwanted record by qualifying for the big finals. While Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma eye on their fifth trophy.

The match which is currently underway in Dubai is being played at the Dubai International Stadium. As millions tuned in to catch the live action from the comfort of their homes in the times of coronavirus pandemic, there was a special someone who graced the finals by catching the match in person. South Indian superstar Mohanlal was spotted at the stadium moments ahead of the contest.

Soon after, fans went on an overdrive, sharing snapshots of the actor who was all suited up on the microblogging site Twitter.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer won the toss and decided to bat first.

Despite having a disastrous start thanks to lethal spell by pacer Trent Boult, Delhi Capitals regained momentum with Iyer and Rishabh Pant cementing a much-needed partnership after they looked all over the place at 22/3 under 4 overs.

You can catch the live action here.


