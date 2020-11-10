'Boss is Here': Mohanlal's Surprise Visit at IPL 2020 Finals Between MI Vs DC Has Thrilled Fans

IPL 2020 has reached its final stage everyone had waited for since September. Defending champions Mumbai Indians are taking on the Delhi Capitals in the highly-awaited contest where the latter franchise has broken their unwanted record by qualifying for the big finals. While Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma eye on their fifth trophy.

The match which is currently underway in Dubai is being played at the Dubai International Stadium. As millions tuned in to catch the live action from the comfort of their homes in the times of coronavirus pandemic, there was a special someone who graced the finals by catching the match in person. South Indian superstar Mohanlal was spotted at the stadium moments ahead of the contest.

Soon after, fans went on an overdrive, sharing snapshots of the actor who was all suited up on the microblogging site Twitter.

Now watching favourite Hero mohanlal in ipl match.. pic.twitter.com/jHHdQ8AaQt — THAMILSELVAN M.E.,M.B.A (@thamils27209609) November 10, 2020

#Mohanlal Make A Surprise Entry At IPL 2020 Final pic.twitter.com/YbkOUl9Utr — CineCluster (@CineCluster) November 10, 2020

Lialism ,Lalonam, Asianet film award, Big boss Next IPL final.. All you need to know is that which team he is supporting.#IPLfinal #Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/cD7fQ2UOkB — Apostate_Kerala (@ApostateKerala) November 10, 2020

Mohanlal in stadium for Mumbai-Delhi IPL final. pic.twitter.com/hFv57VQQ8x — Rajaneesh (@vilakudy) November 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer won the toss and decided to bat first.

Despite having a disastrous start thanks to lethal spell by pacer Trent Boult, Delhi Capitals regained momentum with Iyer and Rishabh Pant cementing a much-needed partnership after they looked all over the place at 22/3 under 4 overs.

You can catch the live action here.