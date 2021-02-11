Boss Lady! US Impeachment Manager Stacey Plaskett's Cape Dress is Taking the Internet by Storm

Stacey Plaskett, who is one of the Democratic House impeachment managers, has taken the Internet by storm after a photograph of her arriving at the US Senate was shared on Twitter. Carrying a bag in each hand, Plaskett walks in with fierce grace and confidence beaming through her eyes with her face is covered in mask.

As she arrived at the Senate, she was wearing a a blue BGL midi dress with a belted detail. It was the cape-like attachment of her dress that had people awestruck on the Internet.

Netizens were in awe of her attire and the grace she perfectly displayed in the picture.

And can we talk about how gorgeous you were while delivering this brilliance?! YES hair, dress and jewelry! 💙— Allissa V. Richardson, Ph.D. (@DrAlliRich) February 11, 2021

Stacey Plaskett, First of Her Name, Speaker of Truth, Connector of Cause and Effect, Slayer of Reasonable Doubt.All this and a blue cape suit so sharp you could bleed to death just by glancing at it.QUEEN.— Maya Gangadharan (@MayaGangadharan) February 11, 2021

She was highly praised for her presentation on the second day of former US president Donald Trump's impeachment trial. She presented harrowing footage of the Capitol building siege and said Trump had “put a target” on the backs of then-Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who were leading the certification of President Joe Biden's election victory. “His mob broke into the Capitol to hunt them down,” Plaskett said.

You were amazing. The outfit, the hair, the presentation, the larimar ring! 100% on the money woman!— Ursela Santoni (@SantoniUrsela) February 10, 2021

Oh my gosh the whole amazing presentation she had! She is brilliant and gorgeous.— Small_World (@SmallWo46980831) February 11, 2021

BOSS! New fan here in Kansas! My daughter is a senior in high school about to head to college for a Poli Sci degree and on to law school. She was SO INSPIRED by you today! Thank you. 🙏🏼❤️— WeAreBetterThanThis (@letsleveluplisa) February 11, 2021

She also marked that Trump's speech at the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6, few hours before his supporters stormed the Capitol, was not a one-off event. “They did it because Donald Trump sent them on this mission,” Plaskett said.

She reiterated that Trump for months had been stirring up his followers for months.

“When the violence erupted as a response to his calls to fight against the stolen election, he did not walk it back. He did not tell them no. He did the opposite. He praised and encouraged the violence so it would continue. He fanned the flame of violence and it worked,” she said as she presented the chilling footage of the riots.