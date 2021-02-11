News18 Logo

Boss Lady! US Impeachment Manager Stacey Plaskett's Cape Dress is Taking the Internet by Storm

Stacey Plaskett's picture on Twitter perfectly captured her fierce grace.

Stacey Plaskett's picture on Twitter perfectly captured her fierce grace.

Stacey Plaskett was highly praised for her presentation on the second day of former US president Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

Buzz Staff

Stacey Plaskett, who is one of the Democratic House impeachment managers, has taken the Internet by storm after a photograph of her arriving at the US Senate was shared on Twitter. Carrying a bag in each hand, Plaskett walks in with fierce grace and confidence beaming through her eyes with her face is covered in mask.

As she arrived at the Senate, she was wearing a a blue BGL midi dress with a belted detail. It was the cape-like attachment of her dress that had people awestruck on the Internet.

Netizens were in awe of her attire and the grace she perfectly displayed in the picture.

She was highly praised for her presentation on the second day of former US president Donald Trump's impeachment trial. She presented harrowing footage of the Capitol building siege and said Trump had “put a target” on the backs of then-Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who were leading the certification of President Joe Biden's election victory. “His mob broke into the Capitol to hunt them down,” Plaskett said.

She also marked that Trump's speech at the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6, few hours before his supporters stormed the Capitol, was not a one-off event. “They did it because Donald Trump sent them on this mission,” Plaskett said.

She reiterated that Trump for months had been stirring up his followers for months.

“When the violence erupted as a response to his calls to fight against the stolen election, he did not walk it back. He did not tell them no. He did the opposite. He praised and encouraged the violence so it would continue. He fanned the flame of violence and it worked,” she said as she presented the chilling footage of the riots.


