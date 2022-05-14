Botched Microblading Leaves US Woman with 'Horrifying' Eyebrows that Scare her Daughter

A 37-year-old woman from Texas in the US witnessed the dark side of beauty treatments when she was left with unusually thick eyebrows following a botched-up microblading session, reported Daily Mail. Crystal Weinstock works as a dental hygienist and had been thinking of getting a microblading treatment done. Being a mother of two, filling in her eyebrows herself and shaping them regularly was too time-consuming. Thus, she thought, microblading would do the needful. In microblading, a semi-permanent pigment is injected into the skin through needles giving a fuller look to the eyebrows.

Weinstock went ahead and got the first session of microblading done last year in November. “I was so excited to have perfect eyebrows and not have to worry about doing them myself,” she said. But, the first session had to be cut short as Weinstock suffered bleeding and the pigment also did not stick. Still hopeful to get the perfect eyebrows, Weinstock went for the second session. But, the bleeding happened again and the pigment also did not last for long after the treatment. According to Weinstock, she got her next session which was “quite late and last minute”.

Apparently, the last session proved to be devastating for Weinstock. She alleged that the make up artist kept chatting during the procedure and made her eyebrows unnaturally thick. Weinstock said that she could not believe her eyes after taking a look in the mirror. “It was horrifying,” she added. Weinstock was assured that her eyebrows would get better the next day, but it did not happen. Instead, the results of the botched treatment even scared her daughter when she came to wake her up.

Now, Weinstock is planning to get removal and laser treatments to fix things up. But, she said, it still may take up to a year.

