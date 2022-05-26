'Bottled It': LSG Captain KL Rahul Slammed for 'Slow Innings' Against RCB in IPL Eliminator

Did KL Rahul cost Lucknow Super Giants the must-win game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022 Eliminator on Wednesday night? Not really, if you glance at the scorecard. Chasing a mammoth 207/4 posted by RCB thanks to Rajat Patidar’s exceptional, unbeaten century, LSG skipper KL Rahul opened the innings and was in the hunt till the 19th over before Shahbaz Ahmed completed a clean catch in Josh Hazlewood’s over to end the hopes of newly-formed LSG eying their maiden cup. Apart from KL (79), Deepak Hooda’s 45 and essential partnership with the captain swung the match in LSG’s favour, sending a few scares in the RCB dugout.

KL Rahul should have accelerated a bit earlier. He was striking at 110-115 even after facing 30+ balls. Hard luck buddy#RCBvLSG — Karnataka Box Office | ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಬಾಕ್ಸ್ ಆಫೀಸ್ (@Kannada_BO) May 25, 2022

Harshal Patel along with Hazlewood in the death overs saw LSG falling short of the target, losing the contest by 14 runs. While LSG captain KL did put up a fight by top-scoring with 79, an inning that took him over 600+ runs in IPL 2022, his strike rate of 130 was a cause of concern for millions who tuned in to the exciting contest. He took as many as 58 deliveries in his 79 as miffed fans wondered if the result could have been different had he accelerated earlier and switched gears instead of taking the run-chase deep as it did in the end.

What an amazing fifty in 43 balls while chasing 208😱

KL Rahul being one of the most consistent performer for "40s ball fifty department"🔥🔥 #LSGvRCB pic.twitter.com/ZjZhsSeyBg — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) May 25, 2022

KL Rahul can't even tie Raina's shoelace when it comes to IPL legacy. — ` (@FourOverthrows) May 25, 2022

This approach from KL RAHUL will always cost us in big tournaments & big matches. He can’t play run a ball type innings till 40 balls. #RCBvLSG #RCBvsLSG — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) May 25, 2022

Where there is KL Rahul, there is no IPL Trophy — Afsha (@AfshaCricket) May 25, 2022

Saying it again KL Rahul is the biggest statpadder I've ever seen https://t.co/fgthrN1k24 — Parth Patel (@Parth_Patel_27) May 25, 2022

KL Rahul seems to be very disappointed in the dressing room since he can't compete for orange cap anymore — Pushkar (@musafir_hu_yar) May 25, 2022

KL Rahul has no business playing the t20 format. He is the most selfish batsman I've ever seen in my life. Can't believe the level of shamelessness I'm watching. — Vedant (@vedantt97) May 25, 2022

It is quite poetic that a KL Rahul anchoring disasterclass has knocked LSG out of the tournament. — Sandy (@ThatWickedGuy_) May 25, 2022

Man of the Match KL Rahul for his beautiful knock. Get that clown out of the Indian team please 😭 — Koshal (@Koshaaal) May 25, 2022

With the win, RCB will now face Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 where a win would see them in the finals of IPL 2022 against Gujarat Titans.

