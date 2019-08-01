Bottled ‘Message’ From US Teen Found 21 Years Later in Scotland After Epic 5000 Km Journey

A bottle released by a US teenager over two decades ago into the sea has been found in Scotland, having covered an epic journey of nearly 5,000 kilometres.

In 1998, 13-year-old Matt Rhoades was on vacation in Wells, Maine, when he cast a plastic water bottle into the ocean, containing a letter with a simple message: “Hello, my name is Matt Rhoades. Please write back. Salem, N.H. 35 Colleen Drive. USA.”

Rhoades, now a 34-year-old musician living in Massachusetts, said he forgot about the bottle “after an hour I did it.”

“I think I was inspired by kids movies where they always did stuff like that. I didn’t think much about it at the time,” the Gloucester Daily Times quoted him as saying.

So when he was contacted on Twitter earlier this month by Scotland native Mike Bolam, who said he had found the letter during a family trip to the island of North Uist, Rhodes initially thought it was just a hoax.

.#MessageinaBottle Hey Twitter, do you think we can we let young Matt Rhoades from #ColleenDrive #Salem #NH USA know his message in a bottle has been found on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean on the Island of #NorthUist off the North West coast of Scotland #OuterHebrides pic.twitter.com/GxdKN6EmJr — Mike Bolam (@MikeBolam) July 8, 2019

But once he saw the photo of the letter and recognized his adolescent handwriting, he remembered about the long-lost letter.

“There’s my handwriting, everything. All the info. Everything accurate — and I was like, ‘Holy crap, I remember doing this,’” he told WHDH TV station.

“I mean honestly, I probably forgot about it like an hour after I did it. I was like a little kid, and just thinking ‘this is so magical.’ ”

Rhoades just has one regret.

“That thing has been floating for most of my life,” he told the Gloucester Daily Times. “Had I known it would be found 20 years later, I would have written something much more substantial.”

Rhoades now wants to fly to Scotland to see the letter and meet the message’s receiver.