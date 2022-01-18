Bottoms Up: Britons' Drinking Skyrockets During Lockdown, Study Reveals

Britons are increasingly drinking dangerous levels of alcohol since the start of the pandemic and will not return to drinking at levels before the global health crisis, official figures showed Monday. Data from the government’s Office for Health Improvement and Disparities showed that millions of people in England are downing bottles of wine, beers and spirits that are harmful to their health. The monthly YouGov survey of at least 1,700 people showed that 18 percent of adults in England (around eight million people) were drinking at increasing or higher risk in the three months to October 2021. In contrast, around 12 percent of adults (around six million people) were drinking at that level before the pandemic hit in February 2020.

The problem drinking is now affecting around a quarter of adult men and 10 percent of women.

The YouGov survey looked at how often people drink, how many units in one session, whether they ever feel guilty and whether they sometimes miss out on usual activities due to drinking.

Professor Julia Sinclair, chair of the addictions faculty at the Royal College of Psychiatrists, said the increased drinking was partly down to drinking at home where the activity could last many hours longer than in a pub.

Sinclair blamed some of the lockdown drinking increase on being “limited in what else we can do — it’s become a habit."

“Some people who never drank except when they went out or went to the pub are now drinking at home," Sinclair said.

“The best-case scenario would be that suddenly everyone goes back to drinking as they were doing in 2019 — but we’ve sort of discounted that because people aren’t going to do that," she said.

In an another case, experts of Priory Group have claimed that if a person has taken a break from drinking alcohol for a month, the body goes through several significant changes. The disclosure has been made under the ‘Dry January’ campaign. The campaign is held to make people aware of the harm caused by alcohol. It is mostly celebrated in Europe and America in January.

Experts revealed that in the first week of quitting alcohol, it’s very hard for a boozer to resist the urge of drinking. However, if you do not drink alcohol for a week, you will notice a change in your sleeping pattern. Drinking alcohol makes you sleep faster. So, initially, it will be difficult for you to sleep early, but eventually, your sleeping pattern will develop positively.

Consuming 6 glasses of wine dries up 19-20 glasses of water from the body, so soon after quitting alcohol, you’ll notice an increased hydration level in your body. You will also slowly develop good eating habits.

(With AFP Inputs)

