'Bow to King': Ravindra Jadeja's Gesture to Dhoni After Classic Run Chase is All of Us

Ravindra Jadeja, the new skipper of Chennai Super Kings, made it plenty clear with a heartwarming gesture to remind us all that Dhoni is, in fact, the best in the business when it comes to finishing off in style. Needing 17 off the last over against Mumbai Indians, Dhoni turned the clock back by smashing a maximum and following it up with a couple of boundaries to take Chennai Super Kings home to their second victory in the IPL 2022. After finishing the job, Dhoni was greeted by his teammates including captain Jadeja who doffed his hat and bowed to Thala to extend his respect toward the veteran.

Jadeja’s gesture did not go unnoticed as IPL fans praised the all-rounder for showing genuine gratitude for the legend that is Dhoni. Additionally, Ambati Rayudu can also be seen folding his hands, doing a “namaste” to Dhoni in now-viral photos and videos.

MI got archer but Dhoni got all the bows pic.twitter.com/aZQnlr2657 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 21, 2022

Dhoni is not a Cricketer only. #Dhoni is an emotion.❤️ See the teammates reaction. Respect.#Dhonism pic.twitter.com/zQw5OWZRJ0 — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) April 22, 2022

The most awaited match of the tournament #CSKvMI. A much needed innings by our very own @msdhoni bhai at the end, always a delight to watch! Congratulations to the whole #CSK team on another massive win #yellove pic.twitter.com/2H0GTZh3xX — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) April 21, 2022

Jadeja touching Dhoni's feet after the win . GOD OF CRICKET pic.twitter.com/eYBGJbQOxx — ` (@FourOverthrows) April 21, 2022

Jadeja and Rayudu's reactions sums up it all @msdhoni #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/P8TSDECMdp — Troll Who Trolls Dhoni (@twt_dhoni) April 21, 2022

Thanks to Dhoni’s heroics, Chennai Super Kings registered their second win in the ongoing tournament. On the flip side, Mumbai Indians have now lost their 7 in 7 matches, becoming the first IPL team ever to lose seven matches in a row.

Dhoni finished with 28 off 13 deliveries.

