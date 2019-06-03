Take the pledge to vote

»
1-min read

‘All Depends on Match-fixing’: Boxer Amir Khan Trolled for Slip up on Pakistan’s World Cup Chances

The Pakistani-origin British professional boxer goofed up during a TV show when he said the team’s chances in the World Cup hinge on how well they 'fix the games.'

Trending Desk

Updated:June 3, 2019, 4:52 PM IST
Screenshot from video posted by @Saj_PakPassion on Twitter.
Pakistan's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign got off to the worse possible start as West Indies bowled them out for a paltry 105 and then thrashed them by seven wickets.

While Captain Sarfaraz Ahmad has said he is confident his men “will bounce back”, Pakistani boxer Amir Khan thinks the team’s chances hinge on how well they “fix the games.”

The Pakistani-origin British professional boxer goofed up during a TV show.

Asked about Pakistan’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 chances, Amir said like any other “great team they have a chance.”

He then went on to say it all just “depends on the draw… depends on the match-fixing… depends on how they fix the games.”

“I just feel cricket is a very difficult sport. If you start badly, it is very hard to get the points back . So what Pakistan has to do, in my opinion, is to start very strong early,” he is heard saying in a short clip shared on Twitter by Pakistani sports journalist Saj Sadiq.




Unsurprisingly, Twitter users chipped in with some hilarious comments, asking Khan to stick to boxing.



















Some decided to fix the gaffe for the boxer.










