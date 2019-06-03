Slip of the tongue from Amir Khan on Pakistan's chances at the World Cup 😛 "it all depends on the match-fixing and how they fix the games" #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/FWrA9JJs4y — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 2, 2019

When a person doesn't know abt cricket and no idea what to say that's a stupidity to take expert opinion no matter who is infront — Dr.M.Tahir (@dr_tahiryousuf) June 2, 2019

Probably been hit in the head too many times. — Rodney Peters (@rodney00769) June 2, 2019

Why interview someone so clueless about cricket?? He is talking Draw & Points leave him to Boxing. #HalfBrainBoy — Salma Bi (@FalmerSalma) June 2, 2019

Match fixers right now! pic.twitter.com/cznvCFCtdK — Hammad Ahmed Khan (@HammadAhmedKha1) June 2, 2019

Urdu mai hi bol leta, accent maarne ke chakkar mai sachayi nikal gayi — shreshth (@magniificient) June 2, 2019

He meant fixtures. Bro — jarrie (@Jarrie_just) June 2, 2019

I think he mean fixtures as in schedule — The Joker (@jokerforever00) June 3, 2019

He was surely referring to fixtures... — Zaki Haider (@mzakihaider) June 2, 2019

Pakistan's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign got off to the worse possible start as West Indies bowled them out for a paltry 105 and then thrashed them by seven wickets.While Captain Sarfaraz Ahmad has said he is confident his men “will bounce back”, Pakistani boxer Amir Khan thinks the team’s chances hinge on how well they “fix the games.”The Pakistani-origin British professional boxer goofed up during a TV show.Asked about Pakistan’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 chances, Amir said like any other “great team they have a chance.”He then went on to say it all just “depends on the draw… depends on the match-fixing… depends on how they fix the games.”“I just feel cricket is a very difficult sport. If you start badly, it is very hard to get the points back . So what Pakistan has to do, in my opinion, is to start very strong early,” he is heard saying in a short clip shared on Twitter by Pakistani sports journalist Saj Sadiq.Unsurprisingly, Twitter users chipped in with some hilarious comments, asking Khan to stick to boxing.Some decided to fix the gaffe for the boxer.