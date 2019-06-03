English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘All Depends on Match-fixing’: Boxer Amir Khan Trolled for Slip up on Pakistan’s World Cup Chances
The Pakistani-origin British professional boxer goofed up during a TV show when he said the team’s chances in the World Cup hinge on how well they 'fix the games.'
Screenshot from video posted by @Saj_PakPassion on Twitter.
Loading...
Pakistan's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign got off to the worse possible start as West Indies bowled them out for a paltry 105 and then thrashed them by seven wickets.
While Captain Sarfaraz Ahmad has said he is confident his men “will bounce back”, Pakistani boxer Amir Khan thinks the team’s chances hinge on how well they “fix the games.”
The Pakistani-origin British professional boxer goofed up during a TV show.
Asked about Pakistan’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 chances, Amir said like any other “great team they have a chance.”
He then went on to say it all just “depends on the draw… depends on the match-fixing… depends on how they fix the games.”
“I just feel cricket is a very difficult sport. If you start badly, it is very hard to get the points back . So what Pakistan has to do, in my opinion, is to start very strong early,” he is heard saying in a short clip shared on Twitter by Pakistani sports journalist Saj Sadiq.
Unsurprisingly, Twitter users chipped in with some hilarious comments, asking Khan to stick to boxing.
Some decided to fix the gaffe for the boxer.
While Captain Sarfaraz Ahmad has said he is confident his men “will bounce back”, Pakistani boxer Amir Khan thinks the team’s chances hinge on how well they “fix the games.”
The Pakistani-origin British professional boxer goofed up during a TV show.
Asked about Pakistan’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 chances, Amir said like any other “great team they have a chance.”
He then went on to say it all just “depends on the draw… depends on the match-fixing… depends on how they fix the games.”
“I just feel cricket is a very difficult sport. If you start badly, it is very hard to get the points back . So what Pakistan has to do, in my opinion, is to start very strong early,” he is heard saying in a short clip shared on Twitter by Pakistani sports journalist Saj Sadiq.
Slip of the tongue from Amir Khan on Pakistan's chances at the World Cup 😛 "it all depends on the match-fixing and how they fix the games" #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/FWrA9JJs4y— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 2, 2019
Unsurprisingly, Twitter users chipped in with some hilarious comments, asking Khan to stick to boxing.
When a person doesn't know abt cricket and no idea what to say that's a stupidity to take expert opinion no matter who is infront— Dr.M.Tahir (@dr_tahiryousuf) June 2, 2019
Probably been hit in the head too many times.— Rodney Peters (@rodney00769) June 2, 2019
Why interview someone so clueless about cricket?? He is talking Draw & Points leave him to Boxing. #HalfBrainBoy— Salma Bi (@FalmerSalma) June 2, 2019
Match fixers right now! pic.twitter.com/cznvCFCtdK— Hammad Ahmed Khan (@HammadAhmedKha1) June 2, 2019
Urdu mai hi bol leta, accent maarne ke chakkar mai sachayi nikal gayi— shreshth (@magniificient) June 2, 2019
June 2, 2019
Some decided to fix the gaffe for the boxer.
He meant fixtures. Bro— jarrie (@Jarrie_just) June 2, 2019
I think he mean fixtures as in schedule— The Joker (@jokerforever00) June 3, 2019
He was surely referring to fixtures...— Zaki Haider (@mzakihaider) June 2, 2019
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Patriarchy Shows its Hairy Side with Shaming Malaika Arora For Body Hair
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
Journey of Arif Khan: Professional Skier From Kashmir,Gliding Past Troubles
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Patriarchy Shows its Hairy Side with Shaming Malaika Arora For Body Hair
Thursday 30 May , 2019 Journey of Arif Khan: Professional Skier From Kashmir,Gliding Past Troubles
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Delhi CM Announces Free Bus, Metro Rides for Women: Here’s a Look at Other Cities With Free Public Transport
- Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Diljit Dosanjh, Forces of Fashion Unite for Hottest Magazine Cover Shoot
- Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are On Exotic Vacation with Taimur, See Pics
- McCullum's Prediction for Bangladesh Goes Terribly Wrong and Fans Have a Field Day
- Audi Slashes Price of A3 Sedan by Rs 5 Lakh, to Start from Rs 28.9 Lakh
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results