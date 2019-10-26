Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Boy Emerges from Polluted Water with body Smeared in Oil, Photo Goes Viral

Everton Miguel dos Anjos, 13, along with four brothers and several cousins, had joined hundreds of volunteers that day who were trying to clean the beach and scrub oil off rocks on the shore.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:October 26, 2019, 5:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Boy Emerges from Polluted Water with body Smeared in Oil, Photo Goes Viral
(AFP)

A boy walks ashore in Brazil in filthy waist-high water with a look of exasperation and his body smeared in oil, a photographer takes a shot, and the image goes viral.

On October 21, an AFP stringer at Itapuama beach in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, in Pernambuco state, snapped the picture as the child emerged from the oil pollution that has been spreading along the coast of northeast Brazil for nearly two months.

Everton Miguel dos Anjos, 13, along with four brothers and several cousins, had joined hundreds of volunteers that day who were trying to clean the beach and scrub oil off rocks on the shore.

He waded into the water wearing a T-shirt but took it off when he saw how dirty he was getting. Then he fashioned a sort of tunic out of a plastic garbage bag.

Dos Anjos told the photographer that his mother scolded him when she saw the pictures, which were published by major news organizations around the world.

"I had asked her permission to help clean the beach and she said yes, so long as I did not get dirty," the boy said.

Four days after the photo was taken, not much oil remained on the beach. The army had taken over the clean-up operation, and children were no longer allowed to help. Since the beginning of this spill more than 1,000 tons of oil have been recovered, according to the Brazilian navy.

The spill was first spotted on August 30 off the coast of northeast Paraiba state, and it has now spread along 2,250 kilometers (1,400 miles) of coast, soiling beautiful beaches in a poor region heavily dependent on tourism. Some 200 towns have been hurt.

Environmental groups have complained that the government was slow to respond to the crisis and failed to provide proper resources for tackling what many specialists called the worst environmental disaster ever to hit northeast Brazil.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram