1-min read

Boy Held Hand of Distressed Autistic Classmate on First Day of School, Internet Touched

8-year-old Christian was snapped holding the hands of Connor, also 8, after finding the autistic boy crying in a corner.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 30, 2019, 12:09 PM IST
Boy Held Hand of Distressed Autistic Classmate on First Day of School, Internet Touched
An act of kindness goes a long way | Image credit: Facebook
A little boy’s poignant gesture towards his autistic classmate is melting hearts on the Internet.

8-year-old Christian was snapped holding the hands of Connor, also 8, after finding the autistic boy crying in a corner.

The picture went viral after it was uploaded to Facebook by Christian’s mother, Courtney Coko Moore.

Connor’s mother, April Cites, just couldn’t appreciate the gesture enough.

“Tell your son I said thank you so very much! That little boy he helped is my son and is autistic, I worry every day that he is going to get bullied for being different and your son just absolutely warmed my heart. If there were more children like him I wouldn’t worry about such things,” she was quoted as saying by WIVB.

While many Netizens were moved by Christian’s loving act, several said credit was also due to the boy’s mother.

“You have done an amazing job raising your son. As they say Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Love this story,” read one of the thousands of comments on the post.

“You are an incredible parent. Your child is a true leader full of compassion for his fellow man. God Bless you and your family,” said another.

Moore is hopeful about the two boys striking a friendship.

“I hope that this will be the beginning of a new friendship for both our boys. Your son was so sweet,” she said, adding that her son struggles with speech as well.

