Boy Helps Parents Recreate 28-Year-Old Beach Photo of Them in Same Spot, Wins Internet

A 21-year-old student has been winning hearts online by helping his parents recreate a photo they had taken 28 years ago.

Twitter user 'Rayy' or Raymon 'Ray' Michael Puzon took to the microblogging site recently to share two identical images of his parents. They were taken in the exact same spot and the subjects wore exactly the same clothes. The only plot twist? The photos were 28 years apart.

Rayy was visiting Philippines's Lingayen Beach with his parents when they asked him to take the same photo the couple had taken in 1990 when the duo were just college sweethearts.

So my parents asked me to take their picture so that they could recreate their picture in the same spot from the year 1992 ☹️❤️ pic.twitter.com/93LAVxRT3l — rayyy (@raymonpuzon) January 11, 2019

The story behind the photograph is quite filmy. Rayy's father Ramon Puzon met his mother Nela Puzon in college and started dating. However, when Nela got sick in college, she went back to her home town of Lingayen. Worried about her condition and in the absence of cell phones or the internet, the only way for Ramon to find his beloved was to go to the town and look for her address.

He did end up finding her and that was when they took the photo. The couple later got married in 1995 and had a son, Raymon. The family regularly visited Lingayen beach, Daily Mail Australia reported.

However, in 2009, their home was affected by typhoon 'Ondoy' and much of their photographs and films were destroyed. Recreating the image was an attempt to preserve the memories the couple had shared in nearly three decades of togetherness.

The heartwarming post has over a lakh likes and thousands of retweets.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.