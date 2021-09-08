Boy Sitting in 'Boiling Water' Video Actually From 2019, Twitter Says 'Magic Trick'

Desi Twitterati are lowkey genius investigators, and this time they have turned their attention on a viral video with the best of their guessing game. The video shows a boy with folded hands sitting in what appears to be a pot of boiling water. There is quite the hullabaloo around him, with a small crowd gathered around him, but he seems to take no notice. A banner behind him reads “Prahlad". Some among the crowd can be seen filming the scene on their cellphones. Since being shared by Twitter user Sandeep Bisht, the 30-second video has racked up over a million views on the microblogging platform. It began to trend with many users punning on a food item, and was even mistakenly listed under “Food inspiration" on Twitter. However, Twitter users soon began to debunk the video, with many surmising what might actually have been going on. It turned out the trick was not new, and had been tried and tested by many earlier, even magicians. In fact, the video was not from this year at all. Check out the video below.

This is 2021 India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/iSE0xDeGgP— Sandeep Bisht (@iSandeepBisht) September 7, 2021

A Twitter user quickly pointed out that the video had been shared much earlier on YouTube, in 2019. A channel called “TV One" had shared it on December 10, 2019, and the video has over 8,000 views there. In fact, many Twitter users shared other such videos, notably one of a Buddhist monk purportedly sitting in a pot full of boiling oil. “This is cheating of rhe [sic] highest order..no way that there is no steam being produced or the petals not being disturbed in the pot," wrote one user.

This is cheating of rhe highest order..no way that there is no steam being produced or the petals not being disturbed in the pot.— Santy (@zhango1) September 7, 2021

Another user, Meer Abid on Twitter, debunked the video, guessing that an air pump was behind the trick. “When water boils it boils on every direction of the kadhai not just in front, flowers on back are not even moving," he wrote. “Base of the kadhai is made so thick that fire doesn’t boil water."

“Two shells with vaccum in between, no medium to transfer to heat to water, plus air pump at one place. All magic like this way cheating only, even maaya jaal," said another user, Shaik Suleman. Quora user Michael Van In had attempted an explanation of the video back in 2019. He had attributed the trick to the usage of a Carbon dioxide cylinder. “Hidden under the boy’s crotch is a small tank (gas cylinder) filled with CO2. It’s cooling capacity, as the gas exits through the slightly opened valve is appreciable. Those bubbles are cold, carbon-dioxide gas, not steam," he had written, pointing out the small area where the water seemed to be boiling.

