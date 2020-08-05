Boy Sneakily Videobombing BBC Weather Reporter With Impromptu Jig on Live TV is a Mood

A video that will leave you in splits and in awe is going viral on the internet. In the clip, a BBC reporter is seen doing a weather forecast on the beach when a young boy starts doing some funny things in the background.

Sharing the video, BBC journalist Jen Bartam said, "I’ve given this forecast what it deserved. Sound on." Since being shared, the clip on Twitter alone has garnered more than 89 thousand views.

I’ve given this forecast what it deserved. Sound on. pic.twitter.com/3hBCJLvjQo — Jen Bartram (@JenBartram) July 31, 2020

In the 23-second clip, one can see the journalist doing her job as usual while a young boy on the beach starts jiggling his bum on most probably seeing a camera. Later in the video, he is seen showing his tummy.

So far, the now-viral video has been viewed more than 89,000 times. People in the comments have laughed their hearts out and have hailed the boy for bringing a smile to people's faces during such distressing times.

A user said, "We need to see a one with the kids dancing during your interview with Andrew hartley" to which Jen replied, "I’ll see if I can dig that out - those little girls were lovely actually. They were desperate to be on the telly so we told them just to continue doing their dancing and cartwheels in the background. They were so chuffed. I hadn’t known about the dancing lad though!"

I’ll see if I can dig that out - those little girls were lovely actually. They were desperate to be on the telly so we told them just to continue doing their dancing and cartwheels in the background. They were so chuffed. I hadn’t known about the dancing lad though! 😂 — Jen Bartram (@JenBartram) August 1, 2020

Another person suggested that the boy must be rewarded, he wrote, "Did you find out who the boy is? Maybe he can be rewarded with a tour of the BBC studios and ice cream for being innovative!", replying to the person the BBC journalist stated, "Yes, his mam has been in touch - his name is Leo William. Unfortunately we aren’t able to do tours at the moment due to COVID, otherwise it would be a lovely idea!"

Take a look at some other reactions:

Earlier in another interview, Dr Clare Wenham recently went live on BBC to discuss the lockdown situation in England when her daughter Scarlett interrupted it. Three years ago, political scientist Robert Kelly became famous as 'BBC Dad' when his toddler walked in on his interview.