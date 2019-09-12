Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Boy Who Fed Hurricane Dorian Victims with Birthday Money Gets Free Trip to Disney World

The 6-year-old boy from Jacksonville went viral after he used birthday money that he had saved for a trip to Disney World to feed victims of Hurricane Dorian.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 12, 2019, 12:35 PM IST
Boy Who Fed Hurricane Dorian Victims with Birthday Money Gets Free Trip to Disney World
Image credit: YouTube
A seven-year-old boy, who spent his savings for a birthday trip to Disney World on Hurricane Dorian victims, has received a free vacation to the entertainment theme park.

Jermaine Bell from Jacksonville, Florida, bought hundreds of hot dogs, chips and water to feed people who were rendered homeless by Hurricane Dorian in South Carolina coast recently with the money he had been saving for over a year to finance his birthday trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

Bell was at home when Disney employees showed up “to deliver his gift in person” on his birthday, CNN reported.

The boy even got a hug from the Mickey Mouse.

A video shared by Disney Parks on its YouTube page shows several Disney employees holding balloons and goody bags as they waited outside Bell’s home to surprise him.

“Millions of people have since been inspired by the story of this little boy’s selfless act of compassion,” The Walt Disney Company subsidiary said.

"When Mickey came out, I was just really happy," Bell can be heard saying in the video.

"Be strong, and if you do good things, you will be rewarded," he said.

The boy will now visit the Orlando Park later this month along with his family.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

