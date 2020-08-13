Boy Who Saved His Sister from Lethal Dog Attack Starts #TheBridgerChallenge for Kindness

Bridger Walker became the real-life superhero we all need when he stood undeterred in front of a dog's ferocious attack to protect his younger sister. His story had managed to transgress boundaries and influence people from all across the globe.

Now, the 6-year-old boy has a challenge for his worldwide followers. Taking to Instagram, Bridger's aunt Nicole posted a video on day. In the two-minute clip, Bridger asks people to perform a kind act as he introduces the #TheBridgerChallenge.

The caption for the post read, "Over the last month, it has been our hope that others feel as loved and cared for as Bridger and the rest of us have felt. So we hope that as many as possible participate in this challenge by doing a kind act for someone else during the first weekend in September".

The young boy suggests a few simple ideas like donating blood, sending letters and helping siblings clean their room as acts of kindness. He then urges people to do any of them or anything akin in the first weekend of September. The video featured Bridger wearing an Iron Man T-shirt and the shield sent by Captain America Chris Evans sitting behind him.

Marvel avengers Captain America (Chris Evans) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) were some of the many fans of Bridger.

Recently, Bridger and his sister had celebrated Rakshabandhan. In an Instagram post, his aunt Nicole had said that Bridger’s story had "resonated with people across the world" and this led them to know about the Hindu festival.