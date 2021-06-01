Boy Who Sold His Pokemon Cards to Save His Dog Gets Rare Collection as Reward

An 8-year-old, who sold his Pokemon Card collection to raise funds for his sick dog, received a wonderful surprise for his act of selflessness. The Pokemon company rewarded the young lad with a collection of some rare cards. Bryson Kliemann from Virginia, US, is a die-hard fan of the cartoon series and has spent years adding them to his beloved Pokemon cards collection. However, when he discovered that his pet dog, Bruce needed an expensive surgery, Bryson didn’t hesitate to sell his collection to get the needed amount of $800 dollars.

In conversation with Local 12 news, Bryson’s mom Kimberly Woodruff said that Bruce became lethargic and wasn’t coming out of his cage which worried the family and rushed him to Southwest Virginia Veterinary Services. Bruce was diagnosed with parvo, a highly contagious dog virus and the treatment costs almost $700.

The little kid told the news outlet that Bruce is his playmate. He set out on the mission to raise the required money to save his dearest pet. To do so, set up a Pokemon cards stand outside his home with a wooden sign reading, “Pokemon 4 sale."Kimberly said that she received a text message with a picture of Bryson and his stand selling his Pokemon collection.

The little hero said that he decided to sell his prized collection as everyone likes Pokemon cards.Moved by the thoughtful gesture, his mom set up a GoFundMepage with the goal of raising $800 and shared her boy’s compassionate step along with a picture of his stand. The story got media attention and moved netizens in such a way that it has raised more than $5,500 till now.

The rest of the money will be used for Bruce’s future medical expenses and helping other sick dogs in the community, states the local news outlet.

However, the heart-touching story of Bryson’s act of love travelled all the way to Pokemon HQ in Washington and they sent him a collection of rare cards along with a letter of appreciation.

As Bruce came back home after the treatment, Bryson told that he was happy to see the dog healthy.

