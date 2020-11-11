Boy with Bone Tumour Brings Playstation 4 and Batman to Hospital During Chemotherapy

Living with cancer is not easy, especially if the patient is a child. But between despair and chemotherapy, children seem to find a way to happiness.

In a heartwarming post on Twitter, a doctor treating minor cancer patients shared the story of a little boy with bone cancer who came to him for treatment carrying his Playstation and Batman game.

The tweet was shared on November 9 by Dr Satya Prakash, Director of Pediatric Hematology-Oncology & Bone Marrow Transplant at Medanta Hospital. Taking to the microblogging site, he wrote, "Teenager with bone tumor admitted for chemotherapy at Medanta. (He) brought his play station and games and was not interested at all in the surroundings".

Dr Prakash also shared an image of the boy's gaming joystick and the Playstation Batman game that he had brought with him to the hospital. "Loved stickers on the remote," he added.

Teenager with bone tumor admitted for chemo @medanta brought his play station 🚉 and games and was not interested at all in the surroundings 😊Loved stickers on the remote 👌 pic.twitter.com/ll3HWU9bJj — Dr. Satya Prakash Yadav (@satya_yadav) November 9, 2020

Bone tumor is a type of cancer where cancerous tumours emerge and start to proliferate in the bone-joints. According to statistics, the survival rating for bone tumour is 67% in the United States five-year after diagnosis. It is one of the most fatal forms of the disease and most get diagnosed too late to even get treated.

But it seems this particular child at Medanta knows how to fight cancer as well as the blues - with Batman.

In a similar story of kindred spirits, a father danced outside his cancer-fighting son’s hospital and the son joined in the dance.

The incident took place outside Cook Children’s Healthcare System is a children’s hospital in Fort Worth, Texas, US where a young boy named Aiden was diagnosed with Lymphocytic leukemia earlier this year. He is just 12 years old. The hospital posted a heartwarming video of the incident on their Facebook page.