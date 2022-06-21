Boy with Cerebral Palsy Walks to his Twin for First Time, Video Leaves Viewers Emotional

The heartwarming video of a child with cerebral palsy walking to his twin brother for the first time is melting hearts online. The video shared by Good News Movement says that the twins were born prematurely four years ago. While one of them is healthy, his brother developed cerebral palsy which makes muscle control difficult. That is why, it was an emotional moment for the family when he walked into the arms of his brother for the first time. The beautiful smile of the child after hugging his sibling is the best thing about the video.

“Twin brother, who has cerebral palsy, walks into his brother’s arms for the first time. His smile at the end. (🎥:savyjaneomalley).”

Twin brother, who has cerebral palsy, walks into his brother's arms for the first time. His smile at the end. (🎥:savyjaneomalley)

The video left netizens emotional.

“As a 25 year old with cerebral palsy, this made my heart smile.”

As a 25 year old with cerebral palsy, this made my heart smile. — Izzy Atkins ♿ (@izzykinsrick) June 20, 2022

“Ya know as much as I LOVE Loch’s big smile at the end – I love just as much the hope and vulnerability on Lex’s face.”

Ya know as much as I LOVE Loch’s big smile at the end – I love just as much the hope and vulnerability on Lex’s face — Seanan Herrick (@SeananHerrick) June 19, 2022

“So now i am crying at work thanks twitter and it is truly amazing the resolve in kids.”

So now i am crying at work thanks twitter and it is truly amazing the resolve in kids. — JD (@kablush807) June 20, 2022

“Ok, I’m crying. What beautiful little boys.”

Ok, I’m crying. What beautiful little boys — Little2a2000 (@little2a2000) June 19, 2022

“It’s the onions. I am cutting onions.”

It’s the onions. I am cutting onions. — Dr. Shaun 💉💉 💉 💉😷👨🏻‍⚕️🔬🩸- Boosted (@flemsha) June 19, 2022

“This is absolutely gorgeous to see your beautiful twins embracing each other with great Joy. Well done boys.”

This is absolutely gorgeous to see your beautiful twins embracing each other with great Joy. Well done boys 👍🏿👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Howweeeeedoingman! (@myohhhhmymytwee) June 20, 2022

“I’m melting. Don’t think I’ve ever seen joy so pure!”

I’m melting. Don’t think I’ve ever seen joy so pure! 💙💙💙 — Lindsey Brunt (@lindsey_brunt) June 20, 2022

Cerebral Palsy is caused by damage in the brain which results in abnormal development due to lack of oxygen in the brain, at the time of birth. It affects a person’s ability to control his or her muscles. Several other factors can also lead to problems with brain development like maternal infections, traumatic head injury, genetic mutations, bleeding into the brain, infant infections and fatal stroke. CP can affect the whole body, or just be limited to one or two limbs, or one side of the body. Usually, signs and symptoms include problems with movement and coordination, speech and eating, and development, besides other issues. Children with cerebral palsy often have associated conditions.

