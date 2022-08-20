'Boycott Amazon' Trends as Twitter Outraged Over 'Obscene' Radha-Krishna Painting

‘Boycott Amazon’ trended on Twitter as Hindu Janajagruti Samiti requested action against the e-commerce giant for selling a painting of Radha-Krishna that it deemed “obscene”. The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti submitted a memorandum requesting action against Amazon to Bengaluru’s Subramanya Nagar police station. The controversial painting was also being sold at Exotic India website as part of Janmashtami sale. The painting was being sold by Bengaluru-based seller Inkologie on Amazon.

The Hindu organisation later tweeted that the painting had been removed from both Amazon and Exotic India after the hashtag uproar. Exotic India also tweeted out an apology, writing, “It was brought to our notice that an inappropriate image was uploaded on our website. The same was brought down immediately. We sincerely apologise, Pls dont #Boycott_ExoticIndia #boycott_exoticlndia… Hare Krsna [sic]”.

Thank you for your prompt action. We appreciate that you have deleted the paintings and have issued an unconditional apologies. We hope that you will curate the items on your site to safeguard Hindu sensibilities. — HinduJagrutiOrg (@HinduJagrutiOrg) August 19, 2022

Hi @amazonIN it's high time you check what you are selling . Else next time you won't have your customers here. This seller is Inkologie, a Bengaluru based organization. pic.twitter.com/f04bzMXgXI — Dr. Banarasi Kanya (@banarasikanya) August 18, 2022

Have to see this on Janmashtami Boycott INKOLOGIE, Boycott Amazon#BoycottAmazon Please spread this pic.twitter.com/j3lXqeNlVn — Boiled Anda (@AmitLeliSlayer) August 19, 2022

#Boycott_Amazon#Boycott_ExoticIndia

Amazon and Exoticindia These two companies are selling obscene images of Lord Krishna and Mother Radha, they have hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

Hindus don't buy anything of such company pic.twitter.com/p4aGXHrJrY — Pravin Giri (@PravinG10742068) August 19, 2022

@amazonIN is making and selling obscene painting of Shri Krishna and Radha maa.Lets teach them a lesson. #BoycottAmazon #Boycott_Amazon pic.twitter.com/LBtcISCBMg — Kuldeep Pramod Pathak (@kuldeeppathak28) August 19, 2022

Its still there and they have blocked reviews for this product. Goes to show they have no plans to block Inkologie#BoycottAmazon I am doing my bit pic.twitter.com/eikKsfyhIq — FunnyMani (@Rightology2) August 19, 2022

One Twitter user claimed: “This is a Kangra painting of the Gita Govinda. 1780. There are hundreds more from the same time. Have you even read the Gita Gobinda? You must have, as an “unapologetic Hindu”. Excerpts below. Please ask the government to ban Jayadeva.”

This is a Kangra painting of the Gita Govinda. 1780. There are hundreds more from the same time. Have you even read the Gita Gobinda? You must have, as an "unapologetic Hindu". Excerpts below. Please ask the government to ban Jayadeva. https://t.co/DHUcIdIW81 pic.twitter.com/medhnchXDh — Anwesh Satpathy (@anwesh_satpathy) August 19, 2022

Amazon is yet to issue a statement over the matter.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here