'Boycott Bollywood Forever' Trends as Twitter Rages Over Laal Singh Chaddha, Pathaan

After days of boycott calls for Bollywood films, the latest hashtag on Twitter is “Boycott Bollywood forever”. Of late, Indians on Twitter have called for the boycott of Bollywood films over a host of reasons: for instance, Laal Singh Chaddha saw a massive boycott push against it. Hrithik Roshan, who tweeted in support of the film, saw boycott calls against his upcoming film Vikram Vedha. Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan was not spared either.

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming Pathaan is also facing similar outrage. Alia Bhatt’s Darlings became a target of “men’s rights activists” who declared that it incorrectly depicted domestic violence even before watching the film.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming Brahmastra is also facing outrage, over claims that Ranbir worked with Aamir Khan in his movie PK, which allegedly hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

Be it over depiction of religious figures or historical events, domestic violence, past comments made by actors, or for allegedly “copying” from other films, the boycott calls against Bollywood are getting harsher by the day. The “Boycott Bollywood forever” hashtag points to that concerning trend.

Both SRK and Aamir Khan have been targeted by boycotters over their past remarks on “intolerance”.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who is gearing up for the release of his latest directorial Dobaaraa, along with the lead actor of the film Taapsee Pannu, urged people to boycott their film too. Making a joke about the current climate of the country, especially towards cinema, the filmmaker said, “I am amused because I feel these trolls want to boycott everything. There is a trend of boycott culture in this country. Itne saare log bol rahe hai boycott karo films ko, phir bhi log jaa rahe hai movies dekhne (laughs). I just thought we should also be in the trend. The boycott culture is a joke and I thought I also want to be a part of the joke and feel important just like others.”

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here