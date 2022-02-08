'Boycott KFC' Trends as Indians Outrage over Support from MNCs on Kashmir Solidarity Day

MNC food chain KFC is facing a boycott call on Indian Twitter due to the social media posts it put up last year on Kashmir Solidarity Day in Pakistan. Other chains like Domino’s Pizza and Pizza Hut are being boycotted too with hashtags ‘boycottdominos’ and ‘Pizza Hut’ due to similar messages put up by their Pakistani branches. “We stand together this Kashmir Solidarity Day to realise their right to freedom," KFC had posted. “We stand with you - Kashmir Solidarity Day’ said Pizza Hut Pak handle. Indian consumers called for a boycott of these eateries after these posts surfaced in social media. This comes soon after Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors were being boycotted for the same reason.

“Okk cool ..If pakistan based foreign companies can indulge themselves in politics bcz of pressure by pakistan govt .. Then why can’t indian counter part of same companies react to these ?? Why can’t indian govt say same to these ?? #BoycottHyundai #BoycottKFC #BoycottKiaMotors."

“@KFC_India Better you leave the country and Never ever return to Out country."

“Last year’s Facebook post from KFC Pakistan. Time to #BoycottKFC as well."

“@KFC_India KFC is posting about Kashmir Solidarity Day every year. #BoycottKFC #BoycottKiaMotors

“I am glad that I have never eaten in KFC. #BoycottKFC"

KFC India issued an apology after the outrage.

“We deeply apologize for a post that was published on some KFC social media channels outside the country. We honour and respect India, and remain steadfast in our commitment to serving all Indians with pride."

However, the statement drew flak from a section of Indian customers.

“Make A Post Where it says KASHMIR IS INDIA then we will think of forgiving."

“Apology rejected. We need apology letter , how can you post something like this ? Kashmir is an integral part of India.

It’s time to wrap up your business from india. wait and watch."

