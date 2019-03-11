Boycott or Not? Twitterati Remain Divided Over #SurfExcel Ad Promoting Communal Harmony
After #BoycottHindustanUnilever, the new advertisement for #SurfExcel has also become a controversial topic on Twitter.
The ad which showed a man abandoning his elderly father at Kumbh Mela led to #BoycottHindustanUnilever trending on Twitter.
But it didn't stop there. Days after, in an ad for one of their products - 'Surf Excel' on Holi, which depicted a religious angle, the company ended up upsetting several sections of social media.
The advertisement showed a young girl riding a cycle during Holi, daring kids to toss colour at her until it runs out. Only when the 'coast was clear,' did she beckon a younger boy dressed in white pajamas and a skullcap to come out and give him a ride till the mosque for namaaz.
This advertisement had certain Twitterati feeling like all of the advertisements of religions are 'always only directed at Hindus,' and called the communal angle in the detergent ad 'love jihad.'
Awakening INDIA 👍
Awakening HINDU 👍#BoycottSurfExcel #bycottSurfExcel #BoycottHindustanUnilever @ippatel#SurfExcel pic.twitter.com/0Jh56Vityt
— Sʜᴇᴋʜᴀʀ Cʜᴀʜᴀʟ (#NamoAgain)™ (@shekharchahal) March 9, 2019
Surf Excel India#boycottSurfExcel#अजातशत्रु pic.twitter.com/gMY5gfxcEc
— सूर्यवंशी ठाकुर (@OO788987161) March 9, 2019
Boycott Hindustan Unilever Products #BoycottSurfExcel #Boycott_surf_excel #BoycottHindustanUnilever pic.twitter.com/dy2Lq6pdmZ
— Dhaval R. Kathiriya (@drkathiriya) March 9, 2019
I have just cancelled Order of HLL products. #BoycottSurfExcel#BoycottHindustanUnilever pic.twitter.com/ntAPkkfhj6
— Ganesh Prajapat (@Ganesh_Prajapat) March 9, 2019
Here is the picture, you need to check before buying anything... #BoycottSurfExcel @HUL_News Leave Hindus alone. Make ads on other religions because WE are not interested in your products. pic.twitter.com/3TxWoFux4e
— niketsharma (@niketsharmaa) March 9, 2019
However, there are also people countering their point.
DO NOT SHARE THIS ADD!
Boycott #SurfExcel!
How dare they show colour, love, laughter, masti, innocence, cultural respect, bonding, bonhomie ....ALL IN ONE MINUTE?
THIS WASHES OUT ALL THE WORK THAT WE HAVE PUT IN! ARE WE IDIOTS?
I REPEAT DO NOT SHARE THIS AD!#BhaktBanerjee pic.twitter.com/xDMrnF3GoC
— Akash Banerjee (@akashbanerjee) March 10, 2019
We’re now a country demanding the boycott of....a detergent. Think about that for a minute. #SurfExcel
— Narayani Basu (@narayani_basu) March 10, 2019
I am buying 2 extra 2 kilo pack of #SurfExcel for reminding us that we are nice people. And live naturally in relative harmony. And, kids know no barriers, until they are taught.
It will last me 6 months. but it is worth it to defeat haters.
— Harini Calamur (@calamur) March 10, 2019
I think multiple bhakts should boycott #SurfExcel
I support you...109%
Id just like to point out that the ad was posted on Twitter.
Since you're already in the boycotting spirit 🙂, might I persuade you.....
— Vir Das (@thevirdas) March 10, 2019
This beautiful Ad has angered Sanghis and they want to Boycott #SurfExcel. There are some things Surf Excel cant clean. The Filthy Mind of Indian RW is one of them pic.twitter.com/XLAijY3OSE
— Joy (@Joydas) March 10, 2019
Proud to have been a part of the #SurfExcel Holi commercial. An amazing and a brave team behind this!
Unfortunately to convey compassion, tolerance and love one needs to be brave these days.
— Vasan 🅱🅰L🅰 (@Vasan_Bala) March 10, 2019
Very well Said.. The ad was very cute.. I loved it..
Unfortunately #SurfExcel can only clean off dirt from the clothes.. But they can't clean the filthy thots n mind of such pathetic fanatic ppl. As I always say our secularism is at threat. https://t.co/md73cbdC5P
— Ria (@RiaRevealed) March 10, 2019
This #SurfExcel ad celebrating friendship between a Muslim boy & presumably Hindu girl is being attacked by Sanghi haters who view it through the lens of their communal patriarchal sexualised anxieties of 'love jihad'. Teach them a lesson in love, India! https://t.co/w4UajX6qBG
— Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) March 10, 2019
The Sanghis have completely lost the capacity to think healthy. They are trending #BoycottSurfExcel. Why? Because their twisted minds are showing them "love Jihad" in the recent Holi ad featuring children. It's a beautiful ad that promotes communal harmony. But fascists hate it.
— Manimugdha Sharma (@quizzicalguy) March 9, 2019
#BoycottSurfExcel Be filthy and stinking 😜
— Shehla Rashid شہلا رشید (@Shehla_Rashid) March 10, 2019
The original ad posted on Youtube a week ago has over 7 million views.
