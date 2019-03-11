Boycott or Not? Twitterati Remain Divided Over #SurfExcel Ad Promoting Communal Harmony



Here is the picture, you need to check before buying anything... #BoycottSurfExcel @HUL_News Leave Hindus alone. Make ads on other religions because WE are not interested in your products. pic.twitter.com/3TxWoFux4e

— niketsharma (@niketsharmaa) March 9, 2019



DO NOT SHARE THIS ADD!

Boycott #SurfExcel!

How dare they show colour, love, laughter, masti, innocence, cultural respect, bonding, bonhomie ....ALL IN ONE MINUTE?

THIS WASHES OUT ALL THE WORK THAT WE HAVE PUT IN! ARE WE IDIOTS?

I REPEAT DO NOT SHARE THIS AD!#BhaktBanerjee pic.twitter.com/xDMrnF3GoC



— Akash Banerjee (@akashbanerjee) March 10, 2019





We’re now a country demanding the boycott of....a detergent. Think about that for a minute. #SurfExcel

— Narayani Basu (@narayani_basu) March 10, 2019



I am buying 2 extra 2 kilo pack of #SurfExcel for reminding us that we are nice people. And live naturally in relative harmony. And, kids know no barriers, until they are taught.

It will last me 6 months. but it is worth it to defeat haters.



— Harini Calamur (@calamur) March 10, 2019





I think multiple bhakts should boycott #SurfExcel



I support you...109%



Id just like to point out that the ad was posted on Twitter.



Since you're already in the boycotting spirit 🙂, might I persuade you.....

— Vir Das (@thevirdas) March 10, 2019



This beautiful Ad has angered Sanghis and they want to Boycott #SurfExcel. There are some things Surf Excel cant clean. The Filthy Mind of Indian RW is one of them pic.twitter.com/XLAijY3OSE



— Joy (@Joydas) March 10, 2019





Proud to have been a part of the #SurfExcel Holi commercial. An amazing and a brave team behind this!



Unfortunately to convey compassion, tolerance and love one needs to be brave these days.

— Vasan 🅱🅰L🅰 (@Vasan_Bala) March 10, 2019



Very well Said.. The ad was very cute.. I loved it..

Unfortunately #SurfExcel can only clean off dirt from the clothes.. But they can't clean the filthy thots n mind of such pathetic fanatic ppl. As I always say our secularism is at threat. https://t.co/md73cbdC5P



— Ria (@RiaRevealed) March 10, 2019





This #SurfExcel ad celebrating friendship between a Muslim boy & presumably Hindu girl is being attacked by Sanghi haters who view it through the lens of their communal patriarchal sexualised anxieties of 'love jihad'. Teach them a lesson in love, India! https://t.co/w4UajX6qBG

— Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) March 10, 2019



The Sanghis have completely lost the capacity to think healthy. They are trending #BoycottSurfExcel. Why? Because their twisted minds are showing them "love Jihad" in the recent Holi ad featuring children. It's a beautiful ad that promotes communal harmony. But fascists hate it.



— Manimugdha Sharma (@quizzicalguy) March 9, 2019





#BoycottSurfExcel Be filthy and stinking 😜

— Shehla Rashid شہلا رشید (@Shehla_Rashid) March 10, 2019