An Old Red Label Tea Ad on Hindu Muslim Unity and Ganesh Chaturthi has Left Twitter Divided

A tea company- Red Label- probably didn't expect Twitter to call for a ban on it only because they showed Hindi-Muslim unity in one of their advertisements.

BoycottRedLabel (the tea, not the alcohol brand) started trending on Twitter after an old video from 2018 on Ganesh Chaturthi showing Hindu-Muslim unity resurfaced on the Internet. The video was posted on September 13, 2018, during the annual festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. A year later, the video has divided all of Indian Internet.

The video shows a Hindu man going to an idol-maker to find an idol of 'Bappa' for the upcoming festival, and while he is very impressed by the idol-makers knowledge of Ganesha and the festival, he appears disappointed when the idol maker dons a skull-cap.

The man is seen walking away, until the idol-maker offers him Red label chai, and explains how even idol-making is a form of worship, irrespective of his religion. The man smiles and buys the idol from the Muslim maker. The last frame reads, 'Inspired by a true story.'

While Red Label may have intended to show religious harmony, many on the Internet seemed to have missed the point. The comment section of the YouTube video was littered with vile, hate-filled comments calling for the boycott of Red Label.

But this hate didn't limit it to just the comment section. It extended onto Twitter, and #BoycottRedLabel started trending on Twitter.

Dear @HUL_News @Unilever Very easy to pick on Hindus. Why not pick on some other Religion for a change?? #BoycottRedLabel #BoycottUnilever pic.twitter.com/pF6qiV56nH — Indy Jones (@indy_jones3) September 1, 2019

#BoycottRedLabel When the nation is grappling with religion-based tensions what's the need to rub it in? Tea deals with taste, aroma & feelings; why bring in a particular religion which is diametrically opposite Hinduism.RedLabel is asking for trouble. pic.twitter.com/ThFVQfMeKn — MadhuKrishna (@ProfMKay) September 1, 2019

Ram Ram ji Can anyone in this advertising world make an advertisement preaching Muslims in India to not slaughter animals on Eid I would consider that worth Being humanitarian enough Stop targeting Hindu festivals with your nonsense #BoycottRedLabel #PayalRohatgi pic.twitter.com/Jm9hXBXk9l — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team- Bhagwan Ram Bhakts (@Payal_Rohatgi) September 2, 2019

Don't need to #BoycottRedLabel but can't see why this assumption of an intolerant Hindu should be made by @HUL_News By the way, your tea's not so great that a bigot will change his mind, you flatter yourself pic.twitter.com/IXTza3cpBt — Sunil Jain (@thesuniljain) September 1, 2019

However, there were some people who stood in support of Red Label, saying that it showed harmony, not division, and actually bought more Red Label tea, to support the brand.

saw this trend #BoycottRedLabel and then saw the ad to find nothing wrong with that.. in solidarity, bought a pack of #RedLabel yesterday for the first time.. trust me, this is the best tea I have had all my life.. thanks to this trend pic.twitter.com/t8XNh6S4lm — (@fcukeera) September 2, 2019

Don't know exactly what people have found wrong in this #RedLabel commercial. For me it's my Culture. I not only liked it but deeply moved. #BoycottRedLabel https://t.co/iKUmUU2A0s — Sachin Kulkarni (@marshal_sam) September 1, 2019

Dear Hindus we shd #BoycottRedLabel Consumption of Alcohol & smoking are injurious to health & wealth Reg Tea Red Label, lets have a debate Should we hate a product for showing the message of Unity & Pluralism? Will we hate Indian Flag tomorrow bcoz it has Saffron & Green ? pic.twitter.com/PgAjH2zDog — Rahul Easwar (@RahulEaswar) September 1, 2019

I think people who are new to business and can’t spend lot of money on marketing a product should make a video on religious harmony. Bhakts will do free product promotion for them. Let’s help small business grow #BoycottRedLabel — #DabangKhatoon ‏پربھا (@deepsealioness) September 1, 2019

Message was good. If i was that guy i wouldn't have walked away for sure. I would have been shocked but definitely would have felt more respect for him as a person and would have buyed the Murti from him only. And yeah I don't need a tea to change my mind.#BoycottRedLabel — ADARSH KUMAR (@liberal_slayerr) September 1, 2019

Brooke Bond's Red Label Tea, is owned by Unilever, which has been on the receiving end of flak for its product advertisements on Kumbh Mela, and the festival of Holi.

