3-min read

An Old Red Label Tea Ad on Hindu Muslim Unity and Ganesh Chaturthi has Left Twitter Divided

After #BoycottHindustanUnilever and #BoycottSurfExcel, Twitter has moved onto another product: Red label tea.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:September 2, 2019, 8:39 AM IST
An Old Red Label Tea Ad on Hindu Muslim Unity and Ganesh Chaturthi has Left Twitter Divided
Image Credits: Youtube/Red Label.
A tea company- Red Label- probably didn't expect Twitter to call for a ban on it only because they showed Hindi-Muslim unity in one of their advertisements.

BoycottRedLabel (the tea, not the alcohol brand) started trending on Twitter after an old video from 2018 on Ganesh Chaturthi showing Hindu-Muslim unity resurfaced on the Internet. The video was posted on September 13, 2018, during the annual festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. A year later, the video has divided all of Indian Internet.

The video shows a Hindu man going to an idol-maker to find an idol of 'Bappa' for the upcoming festival, and while he is very impressed by the idol-makers knowledge of Ganesha and the festival, he appears disappointed when the idol maker dons a skull-cap.

The man is seen walking away, until the idol-maker offers him Red label chai, and explains how even idol-making is a form of worship, irrespective of his religion. The man smiles and buys the idol from the Muslim maker. The last frame reads, 'Inspired by a true story.'

While Red Label may have intended to show religious harmony, many on the Internet seemed to have missed the point. The comment section of the YouTube video was littered with vile, hate-filled comments calling for the boycott of Red Label.

But this hate didn't limit it to just the comment section. It extended onto Twitter, and #BoycottRedLabel started trending on Twitter.

However, there were some people who stood in support of Red Label, saying that it showed harmony, not division, and actually bought more Red Label tea, to support the brand.

Brooke Bond's Red Label Tea, is owned by Unilever, which has been on the receiving end of flak for its product advertisements on Kumbh Mela, and the festival of Holi.

