Boycott Windows? Twitter Mocks India's 'Cancel Culture' After Satya Nadella's Comments on CAA

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft on Monday night became the talking point of the Internet in India when he commented on India's amended Citizenship Act.

Expressing his disappointment over the Act, he told Ben Smith, Editor-in-Chief of online website BuzzfeedNews:

"I think what is happening is sad... It's just bad.... I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or becomes the next CEO of Infosys."

Asked Microsoft CEO @satyanadella about India's new Citizenship Act. "I think what is happening is sad... It's just bad.... I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or becomes the next CEO of Infosys" cc @PranavDixit — Ben Smith (@BuzzFeedBen) January 13, 2020

A statement by Microsoft India's Twitter handle also clarified what his statement meant.

Statement from Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft pic.twitter.com/lzsqAUHu3I — Microsoft India (@MicrosoftIndia) January 13, 2020

By then, the netizens had already started talking about the Microsoft CEO, with "CEO of Infosys" "Microsoft" and "#SatyaNadella" itself starting to trend on Twitter.

Twitter sleuths, however, pointed out that one crucial trend was missing: '#BoycottWindows'.

What Twitterati were referring to was India's more than active participation in the Internet phenomenon of 'cancel culture.'

How cancel culture works is when a celebrity or a person of interest in public limelight makes an unpopular or biased statement or opinion which doesn't agree with the masses, they start the 'Boycotting' trend.

This phenomenon over-exceeds its expectations in India, where every so often, Indian and extreme right-leaning netizens find things "offensive" or those that "hurt their sentiments" and want to boycott it, whether it is Surf Excel, MS Exel, or Deepika Padukone.

In fact, they even wanted to boycott the soap 'Lux,' because Deepika Padukone endorses it.

Not the one to let it go, Twitter poked fun at these "outraged" lot, questioning on how 'Boycott Windows' trend wasn't a thing already - referring to Nadella's position of being CEO at Microsoft.

Will Bjakt NRIs quit their jobs with Microsoft? #SatyaNadella — Sidharth Bhatia (@bombaywallah) January 14, 2020

Ok Bhakts, Time to boycott Microsoft and Windows now. Just be careful that you don’t start boycotting windows of your house https://t.co/sl3cmKlr7i — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) January 13, 2020

Ok Bhakts, Time to boycott Microsoft and Windows now. Just be careful that you don’t start boycotting windows of your house #CAA #NRC https://t.co/TCjVzfGraH — A D I L (@adilsiddique99) January 14, 2020

Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella criticises India's new citizenship law. Meanwhile, Bagga👇#Boycott_Microsoft_Windows 🚩🚩😂 pic.twitter.com/kkBt5AiALP — Saheed Bhagat Singh (parody) (@prodybhagatsing) January 14, 2020

Bhakt After Boycott Everything Like Movies, Microsoft Products, Amazon, Danik Bhaskar , Actors, Actresses, Brand Products #Satyanadella pic.twitter.com/ViX7MPMBqC — Rofl Haryanvi (@MastHaryanvi) January 14, 2020

People didn't stop at that, but mocked the concept of cancel culture in India itself, too.

Satya Nadella could have waited a little longer to give his views on CAA. At least let people use their computers to give 1 star ratings to Deepika Padukone movies first. Only then can they boycott Microsoft in peace. Basic decency. — Akshar (@AksharPathak) January 14, 2020

I am waiting for Tim Cook and Sundar Pichai to say something controversial about CAA-NRC, so that we can ban Android and iOS & go back to communicating via BSNL Landline. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) January 14, 2020

