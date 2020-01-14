Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Buzz
3-min read

Boycott Windows? Twitter Mocks India's 'Cancel Culture' After Satya Nadella's Comments on CAA

How cancel culture works is when a celebrity or a person of interest in public limelight makes an unpopular or biased statement or opinion which doesn't agree with the masses, they start 'Boycotting' the trend.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 14, 2020, 11:47 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Boycott Windows? Twitter Mocks India's 'Cancel Culture' After Satya Nadella's Comments on CAA
Image credits: File photo.

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft on Monday night became the talking point of the Internet in India when he commented on India's amended Citizenship Act.

Expressing his disappointment over the Act, he told Ben Smith, Editor-in-Chief of online website BuzzfeedNews:

"I think what is happening is sad... It's just bad.... I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or becomes the next CEO of Infosys."

A statement by Microsoft India's Twitter handle also clarified what his statement meant.

By then, the netizens had already started talking about the Microsoft CEO, with "CEO of Infosys" "Microsoft" and "#SatyaNadella" itself starting to trend on Twitter.

Twitter sleuths, however, pointed out that one crucial trend was missing: '#BoycottWindows'.

What Twitterati were referring to was India's more than active participation in the Internet phenomenon of 'cancel culture.'

How cancel culture works is when a celebrity or a person of interest in public limelight makes an unpopular or biased statement or opinion which doesn't agree with the masses, they start the 'Boycotting' trend.

This phenomenon over-exceeds its expectations in India, where every so often, Indian and extreme right-leaning netizens find things "offensive" or those that "hurt their sentiments" and want to boycott it, whether it is Surf Excel, MS Exel, or Deepika Padukone.

In fact, they even wanted to boycott the soap 'Lux,' because Deepika Padukone endorses it.

Not the one to let it go, Twitter poked fun at these "outraged" lot, questioning on how 'Boycott Windows' trend wasn't a thing already - referring to Nadella's position of being CEO at Microsoft.

People didn't stop at that, but mocked the concept of cancel culture in India itself, too.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram