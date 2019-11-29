BoycottDabangg3: Salman Khan Dancing With Sadhus in 'Hud Hud' Sparks Twitter Outrage

Salman Khan's Dabangg3 is in trouble. Again. And this time, the film has apparently hurt Hindu sentiments.

The film's song, 'Hud Hud' is literally a carbon copy of every Salman Khan sequence ever. No, we aren't exaggerating. A dashing entry by Salman Khan, a whole lot of masala and unnecessary action and of course, not to forget a bunch of absurd things like Bhai spouting fire. Why? Just because he can. In case you haven't heard the song yet, rest assured, you aren't missing out on much.

While we admit that the song did hurt our eyes, we didn't really think it would also hurt Hindu sentiments. Jokes aside, the Hindu Jagriti Samiti has demanded a boycott of the film for its demeaning portrayal of sadhus and saints in the song. When the song starts, Salman can be seen entering in his usual manner, while sadhus play the guitar and headbang behind him. And clearly, some people have taken an offence to it.

In its tweet, the Hindu Jagriti Samiti wrote, "Recently a video song 'Hud Hud Dabangg Dabangg' in upcoming movie Dabangg 3 was released. The scenes in this song have insulted Sages and Hindu deities, hence Hindus are protesting against this movie."

Recently a video song 'Hud Hud Dabangg Dabangg' in upcoming movie Dabangg 3 was released. The scenes in this song have insulted Sages and Hindu deities, hence Hindus are protesting against this movie.#BoycottDabangg3 — HinduJagrutiOrg (@HinduJagrutiOrg) November 29, 2019

#BoycottDabangg3 has been trending all morning on Friday, with several people slamming Salman Khan and the filmmakers for their biased portrayal of Hindus. This is not the first time that the film has led to outrage on social media. A few days ago, photos of Shivling covered with wooden planks on the set of the film went viral which again triggered Hindu fringe groups.

It's really too much !! Y evrytime bollywood is insulting our holy Dharma, Sages n deities? 😡 Evry1 shud raise a voice of #BoycottDabangg3 @AparnaNaik10 @Milind_MMD @ManjitKumar_IND @JSKneha03 https://t.co/XLP1asyfEy — Snehal Gubyad (@Gubyad_Snehal) November 29, 2019

We allowed OMG to slide by even after their shitty logic tried to malign Hindus. Then came PK and Zero. Now Dabangg 3 is showing sadhus dancing to what I'm sure is an item song. Is something wrong with Bollywood ? Their need for degeneracy is unfathomable.#BoycottDabangg3 pic.twitter.com/qBEA5B7o7A — Dharma Shiromani (@dharmashiromani) November 29, 2019

Makers of #Dabangg3 do come to your senses ! Don't belittle sadhu sants in the name of entertainment !#BoycottDabangg3 pic.twitter.com/fxc3QysEXP — Brahma Tej (@baliga_2012) November 29, 2019

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti demands to cancel the censor certificate for showing Shri Ram, Krishna & Shiva & Hindu Saints in poor light hurting the hindu Sentiments. Is Hinduism always an easy target? #BoycottDabangg3 #FridayThoughts pic.twitter.com/3qCAAIyTaQ — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) November 29, 2019

We Request all Hindus to #BoycottDabangg3 film produced by Salman Khan which Insult Hindu Dharma in very Poor Manner We request @PrakashJavdekar to take Legal legal action against Dabang -3 which hurting religious sentiments of Hindus Kindly Cancel Censor Certificate@KiranKS pic.twitter.com/yr94claxD8 — Mohan Gowda (@HJS_Mohan) November 29, 2019

#BoycottDabangg3 Have you seen any Bishop, Maulavi Dancing on a film song as shown in the video ...? We demand #BoycottDabangg3 pic.twitter.com/Elrb1aAHCV — Alok Mishra (@shrialokmishra) November 29, 2019

#BoycottDabangg3 Bollywood movie Dabangg3 soon to release. In which Hindu saints are shown dancing with Salman Khan. What the movie is trying to show or achieve? Be aware.... This is Conspiracy to denigrate Hindu religion.@sanatandeep_@HinduJagrutiOrg pic.twitter.com/QPJpiTihaY — Chetan Rajhans © (@Rajc_) November 29, 2019

