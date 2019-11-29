Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

#BoycottDabangg3: Salman Khan Dancing With Sadhus in 'Hud Hud' Sparks Twitter Outrage

Salman Khan's Dabangg3 is in trouble. Again. And this time, the film has apparently hurt Hindu sentiments.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:November 29, 2019, 2:47 PM IST
#BoycottDabangg3: Salman Khan Dancing With Sadhus in 'Hud Hud' Sparks Twitter Outrage
The film's song, 'Hud Hud' is literally a carbon copy of every Salman Khan sequence ever. No, we aren't exaggerating. A dashing entry by Salman Khan, a whole lot of masala and unnecessary action and of course, not to forget a bunch of absurd things like Bhai spouting fire. Why? Just because he can. In case you haven't heard the song yet, rest assured, you aren't missing out on much.

While we admit that the song did hurt our eyes, we didn't really think it would also hurt Hindu sentiments. Jokes aside, the Hindu Jagriti Samiti has demanded a boycott of the film for its demeaning portrayal of sadhus and saints in the song. When the song starts, Salman can be seen entering in his usual manner, while sadhus play the guitar and headbang behind him. And clearly, some people have taken an offence to it.

In its tweet, the Hindu Jagriti Samiti wrote, "Recently a video song 'Hud Hud Dabangg Dabangg' in upcoming movie Dabangg 3 was released. The scenes in this song have insulted Sages and Hindu deities, hence Hindus are protesting against this movie."

#BoycottDabangg3 has been trending all morning on Friday, with several people slamming Salman Khan and the filmmakers for their biased portrayal of Hindus. This is not the first time that the film has led to outrage on social media. A few days ago, photos of Shivling covered with wooden planks on the set of the film went viral which again triggered Hindu fringe groups. 

Read full article
