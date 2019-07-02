Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

#BoycottDabur: Ad with Rabindranath Tagore and Bengali Sweets Aired Before Ind-Ban Match Sparks Outrage

Dabur should have verified facts before creating an advertisement that is in bad taste, to be honest.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:July 2, 2019, 5:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
#BoycottDabur: Ad with Rabindranath Tagore and Bengali Sweets Aired Before Ind-Ban Match Sparks Outrage
Dabur should have verified facts before creating an advertisement that is in bad taste, to be honest.
Loading...

ICC Cricket World Cup has become a highly commercialized affair in 2019 with different brands cashing in their chips through marketing gimmicks and out-of-the-box advertisements which are eyeball grabbing, to say the least.

Some of these ads are quite brutal, not to mention, misinformed and inaccurate.

Ahead of the India-Bangladesh match this World Cup season, it's interesting to note how Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore forms the common ground between the two nations that are battling it out on the field today. Here's the thing, histories of both the nations are so intricately linked, that it's almost impossible to draw barriers between the two at times.

Bengalis and Bangladeshis don't just share a border; culture, food, tastes, traditions and literature are just some of the many things we have in common.

This is precisely why an advertisement by Dabur has resulted in outrage online. The ad shows veteran actor Manoj Pahwa eating food associated with the countries that India played against in the World Cup. For instance, a stickjaw toffee, typically found in England, was used before the last match.

Ahead of the match today, the ad that was aired showed Pahwa eating a "teel er nadu", which is a sweet dish most Bengalis are familiar with. The ad essentially suggests that "teel er nadu" is unique to Bangladesh. Dabur, I assure you, it's not.

Dabur also went one step ahead and used a Tagore poem in the advertisement. The poem, "Brishti Pore Tapur Tupur" (it literally translates to "the rain falls pitter patter", is one of Tagore's most well-known compositions. Now here's the thing, Dabur needs to brush up its history a bit. Rabindranath Tagore WAS NOT a Bangladeshi poet. In fact, to solely call him a Bengali poet would be technically wrong. Case in point: Tagore had composed the National Anthems for both nations before Partition in 1947.

As a matter of fact, both Tagore and the sweetmeat are common to Indian Bengalis and Bangladeshi Bengalis. Naturally, this has angered Bengalis on both sides of the border and #BoycottDabur is now one of the top trends on Twitter.

In short, Dabur should have verified facts before creating an advertisement that is in bad taste, to be honest.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram