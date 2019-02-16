LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Twitter Wants to Boycott Kapil Sharma Show For Navjot Singh Sidhu's Comments on Pulwama Terror Attack

#BoycottSidhu started trending on Twitter following comments made by Navjot Singh Sidhu on the recent Pulwama terror attack.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:February 16, 2019, 10:52 AM IST
If you logged onto Twitter this morning, you might have found the top trends a little surprising, especially if you don't follow The Kapil Sharma Show.
The top three trending were #BoycottSidhu, #BoycottKapilSharmaShow and #BoycottSonyTV.

The reason for these trending hashtags were explained by one of the others on the list, which has been the trending for the last three days: #PulwamaTerrorAttack.

Navjot Singh Sidhu who is a permanent guest on the Kapil Sharma Show which airs on Sony TV, invited the wrath with his statement, "For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual?"

"It (the attack) is a cowardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished," Sidhu had added.

These statements however, did not go down well with Netizens and viewers of the show. Soon, #BoycottSidhu started trending on Twitter, with people demanding that he be taken off the show. They also demanded a boycott of the show and of Sony TV unless he was removed.

The fact that his comments seemed ill-timed to Twitter became increasingly obvious from the sheer number of people who tweeted asking for his removal.







































Following the terrorist attack in Pulwama, which resulted in the death of 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir, the nation has been wanting 'strong action' against Pakistan and waiting on a move from India.

Earlier, hashtags like #BadlaLao and #Pulwamarevenge were trending as the netizens vented their fury over the suicide bombing in Kashmir.

