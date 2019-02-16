@SonyTV @KapilSharmaK9 We request you to expel @sherryontopp from The Kapil Sharma Show & show courtesy to nation where you earn revenue. Removing him would be great tribute to our martyrs of Pulwama,else we would boycott this show henceforth "Kapil Sharma" — Hitesh Vyas (@vyashit) February 15, 2019

@KapilSharmaK9 remove @sherryontopp from your show. Or we will boycott #TheKapilSharmaShow . I request everyone to start campaign against Siddhu and against The Kapil Sharma Show. @SonyTV — chandan kumar (@krchandan20) February 15, 2019

We all must boycott Kapil Sharma show as long as Sidhu is there. — Rajendra Saluja (@RajendraSaluja) February 15, 2019

Throw Out Sidhu From The Kapil Sharma Show Or Els We #Boycott The Kapil Sharma Show..!!@SonyTV @KapilSharmaK9 — Soumya Roy (@SamRoy_) February 15, 2019

#boycottsidhu Its time this garbage is cleaned up from politics and entertainment too. Let’s stop watching @TheKapilSShow till @sherryontopp is removed. #boycottkapilsharmashow — Dinesh Joshi. (@dineshjoshi70) February 15, 2019

India can forgive Chetan Sharma for that sixer off his last ball, but it will never forgive #NavjotSinghSidhu for being Pakistan’s 12th man at the nation’s darkest hour.#boycottsidhu — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) February 15, 2019

hello @SonyTV , if you ever tried to show this person @sherryontopp navjot, we will totally boycott sony entertainment channel and @KapilSharmaK9 show too, either you off air the show or we will boycott sony tv, #boycottkapilsharmashow #boycottsidhu — RAHUL VERMA (@rahul_90_14) February 15, 2019

Dear @SonyTV,

If you still not remove @sherryontopp from the our beloved show #TKSS. We didn't hesitate to boycott the show.

That's All

We won't want this type of people on our fav. show#NavjotSinghSidhu #boycottkapilsharmashow @KapilSharmaK9 — Gangesh G Pandey (@gangeshpandey21) February 15, 2019

Unsubscribed @SonyTV in support of #boycottsidhu Campaign — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) February 15, 2019