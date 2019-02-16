Twitter Wants to Boycott Kapil Sharma Show For Navjot Singh Sidhu's Comments on Pulwama Terror Attack
#BoycottSidhu started trending on Twitter following comments made by Navjot Singh Sidhu on the recent Pulwama terror attack.
The top three trending were #BoycottSidhu, #BoycottKapilSharmaShow and #BoycottSonyTV.
The reason for these trending hashtags were explained by one of the others on the list, which has been the trending for the last three days: #PulwamaTerrorAttack.
Navjot Singh Sidhu who is a permanent guest on the Kapil Sharma Show which airs on Sony TV, invited the wrath with his statement, "For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual?"
"It (the attack) is a cowardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished," Sidhu had added.
These statements however, did not go down well with Netizens and viewers of the show. Soon, #BoycottSidhu started trending on Twitter, with people demanding that he be taken off the show. They also demanded a boycott of the show and of Sony TV unless he was removed.
The fact that his comments seemed ill-timed to Twitter became increasingly obvious from the sheer number of people who tweeted asking for his removal.
#UnsubscribeSonyTv— Rohit Joshi (@RoJosh) February 15, 2019
@SonyTV @KapilSharmaK9 We request you to expel @sherryontopp from The Kapil Sharma Show & show courtesy to nation where you earn revenue. Removing him would be great tribute to our martyrs of Pulwama,else we would boycott this show henceforth "Kapil Sharma"— Hitesh Vyas (@vyashit) February 15, 2019
@KapilSharmaK9 remove @sherryontopp from your show. Or we will boycott #TheKapilSharmaShow . I request everyone to start campaign against Siddhu and against The Kapil Sharma Show. @SonyTV— chandan kumar (@krchandan20) February 15, 2019
We all must boycott Kapil Sharma show as long as Sidhu is there.— Rajendra Saluja (@RajendraSaluja) February 15, 2019
Throw Out Sidhu From The Kapil Sharma Show Or Els We #Boycott The Kapil Sharma Show..!!@SonyTV @KapilSharmaK9— Soumya Roy (@SamRoy_) February 15, 2019
#boycottsidhu Its time this garbage is cleaned up from politics and entertainment too. Let’s stop watching @TheKapilSShow till @sherryontopp is removed. #boycottkapilsharmashow— Dinesh Joshi. (@dineshjoshi70) February 15, 2019
India can forgive Chetan Sharma for that sixer off his last ball, but it will never forgive #NavjotSinghSidhu for being Pakistan’s 12th man at the nation’s darkest hour.#boycottsidhu— Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) February 15, 2019
hello @SonyTV , if you ever tried to show this person @sherryontopp navjot, we will totally boycott sony entertainment channel and @KapilSharmaK9 show too, either you off air the show or we will boycott sony tv, #boycottkapilsharmashow #boycottsidhu— RAHUL VERMA (@rahul_90_14) February 15, 2019
Dear @SonyTV,— Gangesh G Pandey (@gangeshpandey21) February 15, 2019
If you still not remove @sherryontopp from the our beloved show #TKSS. We didn't hesitate to boycott the show.
That's All
We won't want this type of people on our fav. show#NavjotSinghSidhu #boycottkapilsharmashow @KapilSharmaK9
#UnsubscribeSonyTv— Rohit Joshi (@RoJosh) February 15, 2019
Unsubscribed @SonyTV in support of #boycottsidhu Campaign— Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) February 15, 2019
Following the terrorist attack in Pulwama, which resulted in the death of 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir, the nation has been wanting 'strong action' against Pakistan and waiting on a move from India.
Earlier, hashtags like #BadlaLao and #Pulwamarevenge were trending as the netizens vented their fury over the suicide bombing in Kashmir.
