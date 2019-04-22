BoycottVistara Trends After Airline Posts Picture of Army General, Then Deletes It

Dear @airvistara, you post such a wonderful photo with Army veteran GD Bakshi, and then go on to insult India’s forces by deleting it at the behest of intolerant sods.

You don’t deserve the nation’s patronage. Please don’t fly Vistara until it restores that post. #BoycottVistara pic.twitter.com/ingqsBUOBj — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) April 21, 2019

Honouring Major General GD Bakshi was disrespectful?? SPINELESS of you to bow down to a handful of biased out of work journos. In fact deleting that tweet is highest disrespect towards thousands of Indians, Army Veterans and Indian Army #BoycottVistara #AirVistara — Rosy (@rose_k01) April 21, 2019

General GD Bakshi is a Kargil War Hero Veteran@airvistara is an anti national airlines for having insulted him!

He is recipient of prestigious awards like Vishisht Seva Medal & Sena Medal Insult to him is Insult to India & our army@adgpi must take cognizance!#BoycottVistara pic.twitter.com/5COwWoLOqn — Ritu (सत्यसाधक) (@RituRathaur) April 21, 2019

. @airvistara deleted Honourable @adgpi Officer General GD Bakshi Pic after Anti Army Gang Pressure. I will never travel on Air Vistara till thn they tweet Pic again & apologies , RT if you will #BoycottVistara pic.twitter.com/rbyAvgEIDn — Chowkidar Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) April 21, 2019

Hi @airvistara I was planning to book your 7.15am flight from Delhi to Chennai but now opting for any other airlines available. Won't travel in an airline who fails to respect army veterans. Such a cowardly act by deleting Major GD Bakshi's pic. @TajinderBagga #BoycottVistara — Arunava Das (@Mr_Noblebanter) April 21, 2019

Cancelling all my all itinerary with @airvistara as they deleted tweet honoured @GeneralBakshi

A war Hero due to anti army gang pressure. #BoycottVistara pic.twitter.com/IIJSFZ6Bn4 — Chowkidar Dr.Jay (@Jthakars) April 21, 2019