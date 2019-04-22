Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

#BoycottVistara Trends After Airline Posts Picture of Army General, Then Deletes It

Why is #BoycottVistara trending on the news and all over your Twitter timeline today?

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:April 22, 2019, 8:10 AM IST
#BoycottVistara Trends After Airline Posts Picture of Army General, Then Deletes It
Why is #BoycottVistara trending on the news and all over your Twitter timeline today?
Loading...
If you've been on Twitter in the last 24 hours, two major things have been making the news. The bomb blasts in Sri Lanka are being deemed as the deadliest attack the country has witnessed in a decade, and #BoycottVistara.

The first is because a series of bomb blasts rippled through the island country. The second is because Indian airlines, Air Vistara, posted a picture on Twitter that drew it flak from Desi Netizens.


In a tweet, the airlines had posted a photo with Major General (retired) G.D. Bakshi. Captioned how the airline being “honoured” to have Bakshi on the flight and calleing him “a decorated Kargil war hero,” the picture showed two airline staff posing with the Major General. “Thank you Sir, for your service to the nation,” it further read.

However, this tweet garnered attention - for perhaps all the wrong reasons. Netizens started responding to the tweet with several controversial statements that Bakshi had made in the past, which led to Vistara deleting the tweet.

Vistara then published a statement explaining why it took down the photo.






This, further triggered a different section of Netizens, who blamed the airlines for caving under pressure and pandering to the trolls by ultimately deleting the tweet. People started trending #BoycottVistara to emphasize their point and called for the tweet to be re-posted as deleting it was an 'insult to military forces.'























People took this campaign beyond Twitter, and decided to continue the boycott on the app store as well. People soon started leaving negative reviews for Vistara on the app.




There's an old saying, 'You can't please everybody.' A great example of this was probably realized by Air Vistara yesterday, when both keeping and deleting the photo won it flak from Indians.
Loading...
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
