#BoycottVistara Trends After Airline Posts Picture of Controversial Ex Army General, Then Deletes It

Why is #BoycottVistara trending on the news and all over your Twitter timeline today?

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:April 22, 2019, 8:31 AM IST
Loading...
India Airlines are not having a good time. Soon after the news of shutting down of cash strapped Jet Airways, #BoycottVistara has been trending on Twitter for the last 24 hours.

Why has it been trending? Air Vistara posted a picture on Twitter that drew flak from desi Netizens.

In a tweet, the airlines had posted a photo with Major General (retired) G.D. Bakshi. Captioned that the airline was “honoured” to have Bakshi on the flight, “a decorated Kargil war hero”, the picture showed two airline staff posing with the Major General. “Thank you Sir, for your service to the nation,” it further read.

However, this tweet garnered attention - for all the wrong reasons. Netizens started responding to the tweet with several controversial statements that Bakshi had made in the past.

Vistara, then, deleted the photo.

Vistara then published a statement explaining why it took down the photo.

This, further triggered a different section of Netizens, who blamed the airlines for caving under pressure and pandering to the trolls by ultimately deleting the tweet. People started trending #BoycottVistara to emphasize their point and called for the tweet to be re-posted as deleting it was an 'insult to military forces.'

















People took this campaign beyond Twitter, and decided to continue the boycott on the app store as well. People soon started leaving negative reviews for Vistara on the app.





There's an old saying, 'You can't please everybody.' A great example of this was probably realized by Air Vistara yesterday, when both keeping and deleting the photo won it flak from Indians.
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

