'Boyfriend of the Year': Man Picks Lice From Partner's Hair on Date in Viral Video

The internet has brought forth a video, wherein a couple can be seen spending time together by a river on their date. However, there is a twist. The boyfriend was recorded taking out lice from his partner’s hair. The short footage of the same is making rounds on the internet and netizens have been hilariously calling it a “true love”. The video, which was posted by a meme-sharing Instagram page last month, shows a couple sitting on stairs amidst a mesmerizingly serene environment of lush nature and river.

The boyfriend can be seen sitting behind his girlfriend. And then he does one of the most funniest and bizarre things that you can do on a date – finding lice in his partner’s hair and then taking it out. After watching the clip, it is safe to say that love can make you go great distances.

While sharing the video, the meme page wrote in the caption, “Man of culture.”

Joking that this is the extreme point a person could care for someone, a user took to the comments section and wrote, “This is the real example of true love.” Apart from this, the comment section was flooded with hilarious reactions. One user commented, “Itna caring bf main bhi deserve krti hu yrr. (I also deserve such a caring boyfriend.)”

Many compared the couple to monkeys, who often pick each other’s lice when they indulge in social bonding. Another user called him, “Boyfriend of the year.”

