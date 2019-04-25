Boyfriend Sets Strict Rules for Girlfriend Before Watching Avengers: Endgame

My boyfriend sent me a very sternly worded note about our cinema trip to see #AvangersEndgame tomorrow. Mad because I thought it was just date night ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ZWfsCwRqV7 — Kamilla Rose (@KamillahRose) April 24, 2019

Finally, the moment millions around the world have been waiting for is here - Avengers: Endgame is being termed as the "most epic battle ever" and understandably so. Don't worry, we aren't giving out any spoilers here.Of course, this is something die-hard Marvel fans have been planning the whole of last year ever since Avengers: Infinity War and THIS IS IT! Naturally, people are going out of their way to ensure that the experience is perfect. Whatever it takes, right?Turns out, this one guy went the extra mile to ensure that no one, not even his girlfriend, disturbed him while watching the movie. He sent a detailed text to his girlfriend, specifying exactly what she was allowed to do during their movie date, and he also mentioned quite firmly what he wouldn't entertain.For instance, he says that Kamilla, the girlfriend, will not be allowed to eat any food during the movie. She may, however, drink water provided she does so silently. He also states that she is not allowed to communicate with him in any way during the entire length of the film, including the end credits.Cyrille, the boyfriend, is clearly extremely possessive about Avengers, as any Marvel fan should be, and doesn't want his girlfriend to spoil the experience. Well, you can't really blame him, right?Kamilla took to Twitter to share the text that her boyfriend had sent her:The tweet quickly went viral, with numerous people supporting her boyfriend!Now while some might call this a bit extreme, you need to realize, Avengers is an emotion and this IS the end of an era!