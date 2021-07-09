Boys in Andhra Village Recreate Fight Scenes From Telugu Movies, Videos Go Viral

Many of us must have aspired to become an actor in the future as a teenager but changed our course after growing up. But these teens in Andhra Pradesh do not believe in procrastinating their dreams. A group of kids are going viral for recreating action scenes from south Indian films. A YouTube channel titled “Nellor Kurrallu Entertainment” has around 6.6 lakh subscribers already. Laayiq Shaikh and Meenamgari Kiran are the “directors” of these scenes who collaborate with their friends in the village. They recreated action scenes from several superhit movies including Krack and Sarileru Neekevaru.

The channel came into spotlight recently after the recreated scene of Ravi Teja starrer Krack received popularity. The Telugu film is helmed by Gopichand Malineni where Ravi Teja plays a fierce cop. The action film has its own fanbase but these children have taken the love for fight scenes to the next level.

Kiran M who has only studied still 9th standard, does jobs including working at a tea stall. He shoots these action scenes using a smart phone and aspires to be in the filmmaking industry. On the other hand, Laayiq Shaikh takes the responsibility of editing them. The work takes approximately 3 hours and is done on KineMaster app.

The efforts of these talented Youtube stars did not go waste as a few celebrities took notice of these videos. Earlier, Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan shared their clip recreating Vakeel Saab movie scene on his Facebook account. “This is pure talent, loved every bit of this. Can imagine the amount of hardwork these boys and girls would have taken," the caption of the now-deleted post read. Sarileru Neekevaru director Anil Ravipudi too lauded the kids in one of the social media posts.

The young guys have definitely found a creative outlet for their craze for action movies.

