Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Brad Hodge Gets Brutally Trolled after Sly Dig at Kohli and Pant's Pimple Commercial

Australian cricketer Brad Hodge was at the receiving end after he made remarks on a commercial video featuring Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:May 19, 2019, 9:52 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Brad Hodge Gets Brutally Trolled after Sly Dig at Kohli and Pant's Pimple Commercial
Screenshot from video posted by Virat Kohli on Twitter.
Loading...
Days after New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham was brutally trolled for expressing his thoughts over MS Dhoni's "controversial" run out in the big IPL finals, former Australian cricketer Brad Hodge was at the receiving end after he made remarks on a commercial video featuring Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant.

On Thursday, the Indian skipper took to his Twitter account to share a video of him and Pant rapping and promoting a cosmetic product to do away with pimples.

"Watch me and @RishabPant777 team up with @HimalayaMEN to take care of the one problem that keeps coming back. PIMPLES!" Kohli captioned his video.




The video caught Hodge's attention on the platform and he was quick to take a dig at the two Indian cricketers.

"Amazing what people do for money," Hodge remarked.




The Aussie cricketer made a similar comment on a commercial featuring Rajasthan Royals' Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith and Ben Stokes. “As I said amazing what people do for money,” Hodge wrote on the video.




Hodge's dig at Kohli and Pant wasn't received well by Indian fans.



















After all hell broke loose on Twitter, Hodge had to issue a clarification.

"Funny, I never did say there was nothing wrong with it. I would do the same," he wrote.




Hodge followed it up with a similar tweet.

"Amazing how brutal people are in response. So negative and glass half full. I was not speaking in a negative tone. I would do the same if asked and paid."


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram