Brad Hodge Gets Brutally Trolled after Sly Dig at Kohli and Pant's Pimple Commercial

Amazing what people do for money — Brad Hodge (@bradhodge007) May 16, 2019

As I said amazing what people do for money. — Brad Hodge (@bradhodge007) May 17, 2019

Amazing how it bothers you so much — Romsha (@kohlischarms) May 17, 2019

Bhai Angoor Khatte Hai. I understand CA doesn't allow this.

But understand Aus companies won't have that much money to shell out. #BhakBC — Chowkidar Mihir Pandya (@IamMihirPandya) May 17, 2019

Virat couldn’t even spend the money he has in his lifetime! — David van V (@aussiedutchman) May 16, 2019

Same applies to you https://t.co/iLNbq4A2HF — Sunil Kandikatla (@sunilwise) May 18, 2019

Sorry Mr.hodge it's his passion — Debojit Nath(Dev) ✌✌ (@Debojit97534) May 17, 2019

Funny, I never did say there was nothing wrong with it. I would do the same. Your interpretation of my comment was so ‘glass half full’ if I attach . Your interpretation would be different — Brad Hodge (@bradhodge007) May 17, 2019

Amazing how brutal people are in response. So negative and glass half full. I was not speaking in a negative tone. I would do the same if asked and paid. — Brad Hodge (@bradhodge007) May 17, 2019

Days after New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham was brutally trolled for expressing his thoughts over MS Dhoni's "controversial" run out in the big IPL finals, former Australian cricketer Brad Hodge was at the receiving end after he made remarks on a commercial video featuring Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant.On Thursday, the Indian skipper took to his Twitter account to share a video of him and Pant rapping and promoting a cosmetic product to do away with pimples."Watch me and @RishabPant777 team up with @HimalayaMEN to take care of the one problem that keeps coming back. PIMPLES!" Kohli captioned his video.The video caught Hodge's attention on the platform and he was quick to take a dig at the two Indian cricketers."Amazing what people do for money," Hodge remarked.The Aussie cricketer made a similar comment on a commercial featuring Rajasthan Royals' Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith and Ben Stokes. “As I said amazing what people do for money,” Hodge wrote on the video.Hodge's dig at Kohli and Pant wasn't received well by Indian fans.After all hell broke loose on Twitter, Hodge had to issue a clarification."Funny, I never did say there was nothing wrong with it. I would do the same," he wrote.Hodge followed it up with a similar tweet."Amazing how brutal people are in response. So negative and glass half full. I was not speaking in a negative tone. I would do the same if asked and paid."