Brad Pitt's Lookalike is Struggling to Find a Partner Because of This Reason

A quality that may seem as a boon to many has taken a toll on a man’s dating life. Despite looking like Hollywood actor Brad Pitt, Nathan Meads, a 35-year-old groundworker from Oxford, UK, has been struggling to find the right date. According to a report by LADbible, Nathan, who also works as a part-time Brad Pitt impersonator, realised his resemblance with the actor at the age of 20 when people started noticing it. Due to this feature of his, Nathan often gets stalked by people who are obsessed with Pitt. But the resemblance hasn’t helped Nathan much in his dating life as he claimed that many women accuse him of catfishing. “I do get hit on by woman a lot, some of them just can't believe how much I look like him and some of them accuse me of catfishing,” said Nathan. Having tried his luck at dating sites, Nathan said that either the girls would tag his profile as fake or would keep stalking or sending him messages on all social media platforms. This has prompted the groundworker to eventually give up on dating altogether and delete all his dating profiles. “I’m just staying single,” he said.

However, in the quest of finding his lady-love, Nathan again tried his luck later and even went out on dates with some women, but to no avail. This time, it wasn’t just his Pitt's facial features that came in his way, as he claimed that women would be jealous of the time he spends with his two daughters. As per Nathan, his dates would go fine until women ask him to be together on the weekend. He added that he likes to spend the weekend with his daughters, who are with her after his split from their mother three and a half years ago.

Besides his suffering love life, Nathan has made his resemblance with Pitt work to his advantage. Working as an impersonator has helped Nathan party with celebrities like Rio Ferdinand, former England defender. Meanwhile, his features also fetch him a good income of anywhere between Rs 25,219 to Rs 50,438 per appearance.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.