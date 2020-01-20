Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Brad Pitt's Joke On Quentin Tarantino's Foot Fetish and Tinder Profile is Basically All of Us

The 26th Screen Actors' Guild Awards were held on Monday in Los Angeles and Brad Pitt's acceptance speech has to be the highlight of the event.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:January 20, 2020, 12:56 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Brad Pitt's Joke On Quentin Tarantino's Foot Fetish and Tinder Profile is Basically All of Us
Photo: Twitter/ LightsCameraPod

The 26th Screen Actors' Guild Awards were held on Monday in Los Angeles and Brad Pitt's acceptance speech has to be the highlight of the event.

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has been sweeping all the awards this season, and the SAGs were no different. Brad took home an award for his role in the movie and guess what he spoke about in his speech (which we think deserves an award too)? He spoke about his Tinder profile!

Yes, Brad Pitt is on Tinder.

Having taken the stage, he starts his speech with "I have to add this to my Tinder profile." Wouldn't you do the same if you won a prestigious and highly coveted award too?

And fans can't get enough of his speech:

Apart from this, his speech was full of hilarious bits - for instance, he even joked about his pending divorce with Angeline Jolie by comparing it to his role in the film. Even Brad couldn't help but laugh! He also referred to Tarantino's foot fetish when he thanked his co-stars' feet! Watch the video here:

Another moment from the SAGs went viral when Brad and ex-wife Jennifer Aniston were spotted laughing together. In a candid snap, the two can be seen greeting each other and having a moment.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram