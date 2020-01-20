Brad Pitt's Joke On Quentin Tarantino's Foot Fetish and Tinder Profile is Basically All of Us

The 26th Screen Actors' Guild Awards were held on Monday in Los Angeles and Brad Pitt's acceptance speech has to be the highlight of the event.

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has been sweeping all the awards this season, and the SAGs were no different. Brad took home an award for his role in the movie and guess what he spoke about in his speech (which we think deserves an award too)? He spoke about his Tinder profile!

Yes, Brad Pitt is on Tinder.

Having taken the stage, he starts his speech with "I have to add this to my Tinder profile." Wouldn't you do the same if you won a prestigious and highly coveted award too?

And fans can't get enough of his speech:

me on tinder trying to find brad pitt #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/7E85Tkm90n — laura dern’s oscar (@BBCHALAMET) January 20, 2020

Brad Pitt just won a SAG award and said “I have to add this to my tinder profile” — Francesca (@BarstoolFran) January 20, 2020

* looks at award * "I have to add this to my Tinder bio." - Brad Pitt#SAGawards pic.twitter.com/fJOif84J1N — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) January 20, 2020

brad pitt what's your tinder profile just askin for research purposes pic.twitter.com/lWr3FUKqGY — every award loser al pacino (@tonystrnge) January 20, 2020

brad pitt joking about quentin tarantino's foot fetish....... his divorce.. his tinder profile..... this man is...................peaking right before my eyes — Morgan A Baila (@morganbaila) January 20, 2020

Apart from this, his speech was full of hilarious bits - for instance, he even joked about his pending divorce with Angeline Jolie by comparing it to his role in the film. Even Brad couldn't help but laugh! He also referred to Tarantino's foot fetish when he thanked his co-stars' feet! Watch the video here:

Why don't we ever see Brad Pitt when we're swiping on Tinder?! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/rTkZmhBSZJ — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 20, 2020

Another moment from the SAGs went viral when Brad and ex-wife Jennifer Aniston were spotted laughing together. In a candid snap, the two can be seen greeting each other and having a moment.

