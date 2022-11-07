CHANGE LANGUAGE
Brahmastra Cut Made By Twitter User Shows Alia Bhatt Saying 'Shiva' Over 80 Times
Brahmastra Cut Made By Twitter User Shows Alia Bhatt Saying 'Shiva' Over 80 Times

Last Updated: November 07, 2022, 12:26 IST

Alia Bhatt says 'Shiva' over 80 times as per Twitter users. (Twitter screengrab)

The Brahmastra cut made by a Twitter user consists solely of Alia Bhatt's Isha saying 'Shiva' (Ranbir Kapoor's character) for nearly two minutes straight.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra hit OTT platforms and the Internet is making good use of the opportunity that it presents. The number of times Alia’s character Isha says “Shiva”, the name of Ranbir’s character, has been the subject of a running joke since the release of the movie. Social media users claim Alia’s dialogue seems almost exclusively limited to saying Shiva’s name with various inflections, addressing various queries: “kya hua Shiva?“, “Tum kaun ho Shiva?“, “Shiva tumhara haath” et al.

Now, a Twitter user (@KrisLovesMovies) has made a ‘Brahmastra Shiva cut’ consisting entirely of clips of Isha saying “Shiva”. It runs for almost two minutes straight. Whether she’s being attacked inside a moving car or nursing some grave-looking injuries, “Shiva” is her go-to. Some people on Twitter have claimed that she says the name upwards of 80 times in the video. “They really weren’t exaggerating about the shiva thing,” one user wrote.

Before the Shiva thing, there was the ‘Love Storiyan’ thing that became contentious about Brahmastra on the Internet. Brahmastra’s ‘Kesariya’ song grabbed the limelight alright, but became viral meme fodder with its “love storiya” lyrics. Crooned in Arijit Singh’s soulful voice, the song had smooth sailing for the most part, until a roadblock was created by that part of the lyrics. In fact, many people on the Internet could be seen favouring the Telugu version of Kesariya over the Hindi one, because the “love storiya” part obviously doesn’t occur in it. Many also said that the phrase could have easily been substituted by a number of other words.

Ayan Mukerji’s film certainly has a lot to offer at least when it comes to Twitter’s meme-makers.

first published:November 07, 2022, 12:26 IST
