Brahmastra Cut Made By Twitter User Shows Alia Bhatt Saying 'Shiva' Over 80 Times

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra hit OTT platforms and the Internet is making good use of the opportunity that it presents. The number of times Alia’s character Isha says “Shiva”, the name of Ranbir’s character, has been the subject of a running joke since the release of the movie. Social media users claim Alia’s dialogue seems almost exclusively limited to saying Shiva’s name with various inflections, addressing various queries: “kya hua Shiva?“, “Tum kaun ho Shiva?“, “Shiva tumhara haath” et al.

Now, a Twitter user (@KrisLovesMovies) has made a ‘Brahmastra Shiva cut’ consisting entirely of clips of Isha saying “Shiva”. It runs for almost two minutes straight. Whether she’s being attacked inside a moving car or nursing some grave-looking injuries, “Shiva” is her go-to. Some people on Twitter have claimed that she says the name upwards of 80 times in the video. “They really weren’t exaggerating about the shiva thing,” one user wrote.

Brahmastra Shiva Cut pic.twitter.com/056UpctVbr — Hrithik Loves SRK and SRKians (@KrisLovesMovies) November 6, 2022

Found a new drinking game, take a shot every time Alia says Shiva. https://t.co/ylkGGCW6rZ — Ganeshen (@Ganeshen5) November 7, 2022

sonam was right when she mistook this film for shiva no. 1 https://t.co/cTUZDpgUW2 — mona (@satarangire) November 6, 2022

just counted she said shiva 87 times ARE YOU KIDDING ME? https://t.co/W8saubNvCE — ⚘ (@vibesthetiic) November 6, 2022

Before the Shiva thing, there was the ‘Love Storiyan’ thing that became contentious about Brahmastra on the Internet. Brahmastra’s ‘Kesariya’ song grabbed the limelight alright, but became viral meme fodder with its “love storiya” lyrics. Crooned in Arijit Singh’s soulful voice, the song had smooth sailing for the most part, until a roadblock was created by that part of the lyrics. In fact, many people on the Internet could be seen favouring the Telugu version of Kesariya over the Hindi one, because the “love storiya” part obviously doesn’t occur in it. Many also said that the phrase could have easily been substituted by a number of other words.

Ayan Mukerji’s film certainly has a lot to offer at least when it comes to Twitter’s meme-makers.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here